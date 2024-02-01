Antoinette “Toni” Henry: Paving the Way for Dreams in Volleyball

Coach Toni Henry with (L-R) Zendai Richards and Nage Hendrickson

****In the world of volleyball, Antoinette “Toni” Henry stands as a beacon of empowerment, dedicated to creating opportunities for aspiring athletes. With a resolute commitment to fostering self-actualization, Ms. Henry proudly announces a triumphant moment in her journey.Cumberland University’s volleyball coach played a crucial role in realizing Ms. Henry’s vision, proving that collaboration is key in achieving ambitious dreams. Codville Rogers Jr., the trailblazing student-athlete, set the precedent by earning his bachelor’s degree in May 2023. His success laid the foundation for Nage Hendrickson, who secured his scholarship in August 2023, and Zandai Richards, who followed suit in January 2024.Ms. Henry’s unwavering dedication to these young athletes has not only transformed their lives but also showcases the potential for positive change within the realm of sports. As the driving force behind these achievements, Toni Henry exemplifies the impact one person can have in shaping the future of budding volleyball talents. Her story resonates as an inspiring testament to the transformative power of mentorship and perseverance.