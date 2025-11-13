OFF ISLAND AGAIN! PM DREW & MRS. DREW JET OFF ON YET ANOTHER TAIWAN TRIP — AS QUESTIONS GROW ABOUT PRIORITIES BACK HOME



SKN Times Investigates the Prime Minister’s Third Taiwan Visit since taking office in August 2022

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew is once again off island—this time leading a high-profile delegation to Taiwan for a five-day official visit, marking his third trip to Taipei since taking office in 2022 and raising eyebrows across St. Kitts and Nevis about the frequency and value of his overseas travels.

Accompanied by his wife Diani Prince-Drew, Foreign Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas, PS Naeemah Hazelle, and Ambassador-at-Large Leon Natta-Nelson, the Prime Minister arrived in Taiwan on Thursday to a diplomatic welcome spearheaded by Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung.

But while the Drew administration highlights the trip as another step in strengthening bilateral cooperation, critics back home are asking—how many trips to Taiwan does one administration need before delivering real results to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis?

A POLISHED NARRATIVE — BUT GROWING PUBLIC FATIGUE

In meticulously crafted remarks to Taiwan’s press, PM Drew praised the island nation’s “remarkable achievements” in technology, innovation, science, and education—repeating sentiments identical to his previous two visits.

“Each engagement provides us, as a young and ambitious nation, with an opportunity to learn, grow, and explore new ways to advance our own development,” Drew said at Taoyuan International Airport.

However, the SKN public has heard this script before. Despite countless memoranda, meetings, and photo ops from the previous trips, citizens continue to ask:

Where are the technology transfers?

Where are the promised jobs and innovation hubs?

Where is the expanded scholarship programme?

Where are the tangible benefits for the people?

With economic hardships mounting at home, the optics of yet another overseas excursion are proving increasingly controversial.

DELEGATION INCLUDES MRS. DREW — AGAIN

Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, who has accompanied the PM on multiple foreign trips since 2022, once again takes center stage as part of the official delegation.

While the PM’s supporters call it “First Lady diplomacy,” many citizens view the repeated inclusion as unnecessary—and expensive—especially at a time when taxpayers are grappling with rising costs of living, stagnant wages, and national security concerns.

LUNCHEON WITH SKN STUDENTS — A BRIGHT SPOT AMID THE CONTROVERSY

One aspect of the visit did strike a positive note: a luncheon meeting between PM Drew and Kittitian and Nevisian students studying in Taiwan.

Students engaged the PM in open dialogue about:

life in Taiwan before and after COVID-19

academic opportunities

cultural adaptation

career prospects

the future of SKN–Taiwan cooperation

The students reportedly spoke candidly about the challenges and gaps in support systems, raising important questions about how the government could better assist those studying abroad.

PM Drew reaffirmed his commitment to supporting youth overseas, emphasizing the “unshakeable partnership” between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan.

But while the luncheon made for encouraging headlines, the broader public continues to ask why the government must fly halfway across the world—repeatedly—to have conversations that could be held virtually or delegated to ambassadors.

SISTER CITY AGREEMENTS: SYMBOLISM OVER SUBSTANCE?

A major highlight of the trip is the signing ceremony establishing sister city partnerships between Basseterre, Taipei, and Tainan.

While symbolic connections can be useful, many citizens are demanding clarity:

What economic or cultural benefits will these agreements bring?

Will Basseterre see real investments or just another round of ceremonial handshakes?

How do these sister city deals help solve urgent issues at home—healthcare, water, crime, unemployment, or housing?

As one commentator put it:

“Basseterre doesn’t need a sister city. It needs functioning services, investment, and leadership at home.”

A RELATIONSHIP ROOTED IN 1983 — BUT WHERE IS THE 2025 DELIVERABLE?

Since 1983, SKN has stood firmly in Taiwan’s diplomatic corner—consistently supporting its bids for broader international participation.

PM Drew has submitted pro-Taiwan motions for three consecutive years, each one unanimously approved by the National Assembly.

But the question remains: What has SKN tangibly gained in return over the last three trips?

MOUNTING CONCERNS ABOUT PRIORITIES

With the Federation facing:

a persistent violent crime wave

a collapsing healthcare system

mass resignations in the police force

economic stagnation

youth unemployment

water and electricity instability

no new capital projects in three years

many citizens are asking whether the Prime Minister’s priorities are aligned with the urgent needs of the nation.

Every time the PM departs, critics warn that “St. Kitts and Nevis is running on autopilot.”

THE BIG QUESTION

As PM Drew embarks on yet another overseas mission—this time with a full entourage—the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are left wondering:

How many more foreign trips will it take before real, measurable benefits finally reach the citizens at home?

Until then, the criticism remains loud and clear:

“OFF ISLAND AGAIN — WHILE THE COUNTRY STRUGGLES.”