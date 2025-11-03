PM DREW AND SKNLP ADVISED TO CALL SNAP ELECTION — SOURCES SAY IMPORTATION OF ELECTION MATERIALS UNDERWAY

SKN TIMES EXCLUSIVE

Analysts warn: “Things will only get worse — 2027 could be too late.”

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 3, 2025 — Multiple credible reports reaching SKN Times suggest that the ruling Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew–led St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) is being strongly advised to call an early or snap general election, as internal assessments paint a grim picture of waning public confidence, collapsing project timelines, and shrinking fiscal space.

Importing Election Paraphernalia Amid Christmas Shipments

According to well-placed sources within logistics and customs networks, the ruling party has allegedly begun coordinating the importation of election paraphernalia under the guise of “Christmas toys”, in preparation for what insiders are calling a “strategic early poll.”

Some shipments, sources allege, have already arrived quietly on-island, ahead of what could be a sudden election announcement in early 2026.

One political insider told SKN Times:

“They know the writing is on the wall. If they wait until 2027, they’ll be campaigning with no deliverables, no money, and no momentum. The advice is to strike now while the opposition is still reorganizing.”

Major Projects Stalled or Collapsed

The Government’s once-boasted portfolio of “transformational” projects is reportedly nowhere near realization:

Basseterre High School (BHS) Rebuild: The long-promised $100 million project has only just reached the Building Board stage for approval last week, meaning it will take months before construction can even begin. With Citizenship by Investment (CBI) revenue plunging , sources say the government lacks the financing to fully launch the project.

The long-promised $100 million project has only just reached the Building Board stage for approval last week, meaning it will take months before construction can even begin. With , sources say the government lacks the financing to fully launch the project. Smart Hospital: Taiwan has committed to partial funding , leaving the remainder — once expected from CBI inflows — now in limbo amid the program’s steep decline.

Taiwan has committed to , leaving the remainder — once expected from CBI inflows — now in limbo amid the program’s steep decline. 2,400 Smart Homes Project: Once touted as the flagship housing initiative, the project has collapsed spectacularly. The National Housing Corporation (NHC) is reportedly scrambling to build “a dozen here and a dozen there” in various constituencies to save face, with projections suggesting no more than 150 homes will materialize over the next two years.

These realities have left the administration politically exposed, as citizens see little tangible progress while cost of living soars, agriculture falters, and healthcare deteriorates.

Economic Clouds and Fiscal Stress

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast stagnant or declining growth for St. Kitts and Nevis in 2026 — a direct contradiction of the government’s rosy projections.

Coupled with the massive drop in CBI receipts, the state’s ability to fund capital projects, social programs, and public services is diminishing rapidly.

“The financial secretary’s optimism is detached from economic reality,” noted one regional analyst. “With no new growth engines and CBI drying up, the government is cornered — politically and fiscally.”

Polls Confirm Waning Support

Recent internal polls, mirroring the Don Anderson survey earlier this year, reportedly show that former Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris remains the most favored national leader — by a wide margin.

The same polls suggest that the SKNLP’s support has cratered in key constituencies, including #2 (Central Basseterre), #4 (Challengers to Sandy Point), #7 (Belle Vue to Ottley’s), and #8 (Cayon, Keys, Conaree, St.Peters) — the Prime Minister’s own seat.

Alarmingly for PM Drew, insiders say Cayon and Keys have become political liabilities, prompting quiet discussions to redraw constituency boundaries to exclude those communities from #8.

Observers point out that Drew has never hosted a national town hall meeting in Cayon, and has held only “a handful of selective one-on-one sessions” since taking office.

“That avoidance speaks volumes,” said a political commentator. “Cayon and Keys are slipping away — and he knows it.”

Advisers Urge Immediate Election Before Situation Deteriorates

With public disillusionment deepening, internal strategists are reportedly urging PM Drew to dissolve Parliament early, arguing that the current downturn in popularity is “the best it will get.”

Waiting until 2027, they warn, would allow the opposition to regroup into an “unbeatable force” backed by surging grassroots support and growing anti-government sentiment.

“It’s a political gamble,” said one senior source. “But with every economic indicator turning south and every promise delayed, an early election might be the only way to avoid becoming a one-term government.”

A Nation on Edge

If the reports of election paraphernalia imports prove accurate, St. Kitts and Nevis may be on the brink of one of its most high-stakes political maneuvers in recent history.

As frustration mounts over broken promises, rising prices, and collapsing projects, the ruling SKNLP appears to be racing against time — and its own record.

Whether a snap election can save the Drew administration from a historic defeat remains to be seen — but as one political insider put it bluntly: