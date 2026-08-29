NYPD SEIZES $10 MILLION IN COCAINE IN QUEENS IN LARGEST HAUL IN MORE THAN A DECADE

NEW YORK — New York authorities have seized more than 580 pounds — approximately 266 kilograms — of cocaine valued at an estimated US$10 million in Queens, in what the NYPD says is its largest cocaine seizure in at least a decade.

The massive haul was uncovered at a self-storage facility in Long Island City following a months-long investigation involving the New York Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced details of the operation on Friday, August 28, saying investigators had intercepted more than a quarter of a metric ton of cocaine allegedly positioned for movement through an illegal distribution network.

Authorities say the investigation focused on a suspected trafficking network with reported links to an international cartel. Officials have not publicly identified the cartel allegedly involved.

SUSPECT ARRESTED, INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

Police arrested 35-year-old Nelson Salcedo of Englewood, New Jersey, who prosecutors allege was observed loading boxes containing cocaine into a van at the Queens facility.

Salcedo has been charged with first- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court and, according to published reports, was ordered held on US$50,000 cash bail or US$100,000 bond.

His attorney has questioned whether Salcedo knew what was contained inside the boxes, meaning the allegations against him remain to be determined through the judicial process.

Authorities say two other individuals have also been arrested as part of the wider investigation, while additional suspects are reportedly being sought.

MONTHS-LONG OPERATION

Investigators say the operation began in June as NYPD detectives worked alongside the DEA’s New Jersey Field Division to examine suspected trafficking activity connected to Upper Manhattan.

Authorities reportedly tracked a vehicle from Manhattan to the Long Island City storage location before officers moved in.

Boxes were subsequently searched after investigators obtained legal authorization, leading to the discovery of the huge quantity of cocaine.

Officials said the substance appeared to be highly pure and had apparently not yet been significantly diluted for street-level distribution.

Authorities also raised concerns that cocaine reaching the retail market can sometimes be mixed with fentanyl or other substances, significantly increasing the public-health risks associated with illicit drug use.

MAJOR NEW YORK SEIZURE

The US$10 million seizure represents one of New York City’s most significant narcotics interceptions in recent years and is being described by authorities as the NYPD’s biggest cocaine haul in more than a decade.

The broader investigation remains active.

Police and federal investigators say they are continuing efforts to establish the full extent of the alleged distribution network and determine whether additional arrests or charges will follow.

TIMES CARIBBEAN will continue to monitor developments in the case.