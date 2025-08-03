NOW HIRING: PRIVATE SECRETARY TO THE HIGH COMMISSIONER IN CANADA

Confidential. Competent. Composed.

OTTAWA, CANADA – The High Commission for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to Canada is inviting applications from qualified, experienced, and motivated professionals for the prestigious role of Private Secretary. This vital administrative position plays a critical role in supporting diplomatic engagement and operations at the High Commission in Ottawa.

Position Overview:

As Private Secretary to the High Commissioner, the successful applicant will be entrusted with responsibilities requiring the utmost confidentiality, discretion, and sound judgement. From managing correspondences and scheduling to supporting high-level meetings and international communications, this is a career-defining opportunity for a reliable and competent professional.

Key Competencies Sought:

High Level of Confidentiality & Sound Judgement: Trust is paramount. Candidates must possess proven integrity, tact, and the ability to manage sensitive information discreetly.

Positive, Constructive Team Player: Must be energetic, approachable, and ready to share knowledge while fostering a healthy workplace culture.

Analytical & Detail-Oriented: Precision and a keen eye for administrative excellence are essential.

Precision and a keen eye for administrative excellence are essential. Open to Feedback: A growth mindset and ability to professionally receive constructive input are highly valued.

Trustworthy & Ethical: The role demands consistency, loyalty, and accountability.

Minimum Qualifications & Experience:

Diploma or Degree in Secretarial/Administrative Studies from a recognized institution

Strong command of the English language (written and spoken); French is an asset

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and office management software

Demonstrated experience in organizing official events, managing databases, and producing high-level diplomatic correspondence

Prior experience in a diplomatic or high-level administrative environment preferred

Duties Will Include:

Managing communications and correspondence for the High Commissioner

Coordinating meetings, conferences, receptions, and travel itineraries

Liaising with government officials, stakeholders, and international partners

Maintaining structured filing systems and internal procedures

Handling inquiries and representing the High Commission with professionalism

Supporting the overall flow of information internally and externally

Operating within a fast-paced, multi-cultural, and protocol-sensitive environment

Remuneration & Benefits:

Salary: Commensurate with experience and based on the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ established salary scale

Benefits: Comprehensive health insurance (medical, dental, vision)

Application Instructions:

Interested candidates should submit the following via email to mission@HCStKittsNevis.ca:

