ALEXANDER SAMUEL CHARGED FOR GUN, AMMO POSSESSION AND THE MURDER OF SHAQUILLE CHUMNEY

In a shocking turn of events, Alexander Samuel of Conaree Village, St. Kitts, has found himself at the center of a chilling crime saga. The police have leveled three grave charges against him, sending shockwaves through the peaceful community.The most heinous accusation against Samuel is the murder of twenty-nine-year-old Shacquille Chumney of East Street, Newtown, St. Kitts, a crime that shook the entire neighborhood. This brutal act allegedly occurred on April 15th, 2024, at the Newtown Fisheries Complex, leaving residents in disbelief and mourning the loss of a young life.But that’s not all. Samuel also faces two additional charges related to the possession of a firearm and ammunition. According to authorities, these offenses transpired on May 28th, 2024, between 4 PM and 6 PM, sending shockwaves through the community once again.Samuel’s apprehension by officers of the Violent Crime Unit (VCU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) occurred during a routine mobile patrol near Taylor’s Range, St. Kitts. Attempting to evade capture, Samuel fled from a heavily tinted vehicle and led officers on a desperate chase through the streets.A joint effort involving the Joint Security Operations Tactical Team (JSOTT), officers from the Special Services Unit (SSU), soldiers from the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, and the His Majesty Customs and Excise K9 Unit, culminated in Samuel’s arrest. During a thorough search of the area, law enforcement officials recovered a bag linked to Samuel, along with a Ruger 9mm firearm and a magazine loaded with fifteen matching rounds of ammunition.These shocking developments have sent shockwaves through St. Kitts, leaving residents grappling with fear and uncertainty. The charges against Samuel, officially filed on May 31st, 2024, at the Basseterre Police Station, mark a crucial step in the quest for justice for the victims and their families.As the investigation unfolds, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) extends its gratitude to the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, His Majesty’s Customs and Excise K9 Unit, and the public for their unwavering support. Yet, the chilling reality of these charges serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of safety and security in our communities.