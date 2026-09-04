NEVIS/UNITED STATES: M.V. CHRISTENA SURVIVOR LOUGHTON SARGEANT HONOURED BY MARYLAND GOVERNOR FOR FOUR DECADES OF COMMUNITY SERVICE

NEVIS/UNITED STATES — Nevisian and M.V. Christena survivor Loughton Sargeant has received a Governor’s Citation from Maryland Governor Wes Moore, recognizing more than four decades of dedicated community service.

The prestigious recognition celebrates Sargeant’s longstanding commitment to helping others and strengthening communities in his adopted home in the United States.

It is a proud moment. And his journey makes the honour even more meaningful.

Sargeant was among the survivors of the M.V. Christena disaster of August 1, 1970—one of the darkest chapters in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis. More than 200 people, most of them Nevisians, lost their lives when the inter-island ferry sank while travelling between St. Kitts and Nevis. The Nevis Island Administration has publicly recognized Sargeant as a survivor.

Rather than allowing that painful experience to define his future, Sargeant built a remarkable life centred on compassion, resilience and service.

For more than 40 years, he has reportedly contributed his time and energy to initiatives supporting individuals and communities. His work previously earned him the AmeriCorps President’s Volunteer Service Lifetime Achievement Award after he completed more than 8,300 hours of volunteer service.

Now, the Governor’s Citation adds another distinguished chapter to his inspiring story.

The framed citation, issued by the State of Maryland, acknowledges Sargeant’s extraordinary record of community service and his sustained dedication to improving the lives of others.

For Nevisians at home and throughout the diaspora, the recognition is another reminder of the powerful contributions nationals continue to make around the world.

From surviving a national tragedy to becoming a celebrated community servant, Loughton Sargeant’s life stands as a moving example of endurance, purpose and generosity.

Times Caribbean joins the people of St. Kitts and Nevis in congratulating Mr. Sargeant on this well-deserved honour. 🇰🇳👏🏾🎉