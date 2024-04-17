Marlon Browne Elected Chairman of PLP Constituency 3 Group

In a significant development for the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), Marlon Browne has been elected as the Chairman of the PLP Constituency 3 Group. The vibrant, innovative, and charismatic Browne assumed the role on Wednesday, April 17th, alongside a new executive team tasked with steering the constituency forward.The election of Browne and the new executive marks a pivotal moment for PLP Constituency 3, which secured a historic victory in 2020, becoming the first political party other than the SKN Labour Party to clinch the coveted seat. As PLP continues to solidify its presence in the constituency, Browne’s leadership promises to bring fresh ideas and energy to the table.Marlon Browne, an Assistant Manager at the Horsfords Group of Companies, is hailed as a natural leader with a passion for community development and progress. His election signals a new chapter for PLP Constituency 3, as the party gears up for a series of constituency election activities across the country in accordance with the Party constitution.With Browne at the helm, PLP Constituency 3 looks poised to build on its past successes and continue making strides towards a brighter future for the constituents.