St. Kitts Scholar Dr. Chad Morton Breaks New Ground in Science with PhD Defense at Rockefeller University!

In a momentous achievement for both his family and the entire Caribbean scientific community, Dr. Chad Morton, a St. Kitts scholar, successfully defended his PhD dissertation at The Rockefeller University in New York City on September 30th, 2024. This milestone crowns a remarkable 12-year journey of academic excellence, groundbreaking research, and unwavering dedication to promoting science education and diversity.

Dr. Morton, the proud son of Calwyn and Melva Morton, began his scientific path in 2007 with summer research at the St. Kitts Biomedical Research Foundation (SKBRF). This early exposure ignited a passion for discovery, inspiring him to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry at Southern Connecticut State University, where he developed new chemical compounds with potential in medicine and industry. Simultaneously, he worked at Yale School of Medicine’s Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Center, balancing work and studies to fund his education while gaining invaluable experience in medical imaging.

After completing his Bachelor’s, Dr. Morton continued his research at Northwestern University through the Interdisciplinary Neuroscience Post-Baccalaureate Research Education Program (NU IN-PREP). His work on synaptic communication in fragile X syndrome (FXS) laid a strong foundation for his research at The Rockefeller University, where he joined Dr. Vanessa Ruta’s laboratory. There, his studies focused on the neural and behavioral mechanisms of adaptive behaviors in fruit flies, leading to acclaim at prestigious conferences like the International Congress of Neuroethology.

Dr. Morton’s commitment to scientific outreach and diversity is as impressive as his research achievements. Serving as Co-Chair of the Rockefeller Inclusive Science Initiative (RiSI), he led efforts to create a more inclusive research environment, co-developing the groundbreaking “Race, Gender, and Science” course to highlight the contributions of marginalized scientists. This summer, he received the inaugural Rockefeller University Inclusive Science Award, recognizing his relentless dedication to equity in science.

Dr. Morton’s impact extends to his home country, where he and his wife, Hilary Ferguson-Morton, co-founded InspirED Lab in 2023. The nonprofit bridges classroom learning with real-world science, launching a pioneering DNA barcoding program for high school students in St. Kitts. This project, a collaboration with Rockefeller’s RockEDU Science Outreach and the local STRaWS initiative, introduced students to advanced techniques in biodiversity research—marking a transformative moment for science education in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Saint Kitts and Nevis proudly celebrate Dr. Chad Morton’s remarkable journey and his dedication to empowering future Caribbean scientists. His achievements are a testament to resilience, brilliance, and an enduring commitment to uplifting underrepresented voices in science.