Dr. Timothy Harris Praises the Call of God and Ordination of Clide James at Mount Carmel Baptist Church

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Former Prime Minister and People’s Labour Party Leader, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, M.P., J.P., has extended heartfelt congratulations to Clide James following his ordination and installation as Pastor and Minister during the 61st anniversary service of Mount Carmel Baptist Church.

In a warm public message, Dr. Harris praised James as “a son of our soil” who has grown in faith and service through the grace of God.

“Congratulations Clide James lifted in service to God,” Dr. Harris wrote, reflecting on the significance of the occasion and the powerful spirit of worship, praise and thanksgiving that marked the anniversary celebration.

The service was highlighted by a message from Elder Troy Southwell, whom Dr. Harris commended for delivering “splendidly” on the role and expectations of the church and its new leader.

Dr. Harris said he has personally witnessed James’ development and dedication to the church over the years, describing his journey as one marked by steady commitment, humility and service.

“I have seen Clide progress in his service to the church. His leadership and work from youth to adulthood have been a journey of steadfast commitment to God,” Dr. Harris stated.

Offering words of encouragement to the newly ordained minister, Dr. Harris prayed that God, who called him to higher service, would continue to guide and lead him.

“May God, who has called him to higher service, guide and lead him. May he, in humility, obediently listen to God’s voice,” he added.

Dr. Harris also referenced the beloved hymn “In Loving Kindness, Jesus Came,” noting that several lines deeply resonated with him, including: “From sinking sand, He lifted me,” “From shades of night to flames of light,” and “Oh, praise His name, He lifted me.”

He encouraged Pastor James to let the full message of the song inspire and strengthen him in his new chapter of ministry.

The ordination and installation of Clide James stands as a major spiritual milestone for Mount Carmel Baptist Church and the wider faith community, as the church celebrates more than six decades of worship, fellowship and Christian service.

Dr. Harris concluded his message with a strong expression of confidence and blessing:

“Best wishes. You can do this because God is with you.”