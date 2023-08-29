Mrs. J’Rose Walters Appointed Principal of St. Thomas’ Primary School in Nevis

Exciting news is on the horizon for St. Thomas’ Primary School on Nevis as Mrs. J’Rose Walters takes up the esteemed position of Principal. With her extensive background in education, Mrs. Walters is set to lead the school towards new heights of excellence.

Having pursued her studies at the University of the Virgin Islands, Mrs. J’Rose Walters brings a unique perspective to her role. Her educational journey has undoubtedly equipped her with the skills and knowledge required to foster a positive learning environment.

With her passion for education and commitment to student development, Mrs. Walters is poised to make a significant impact on the St. Thomas’ Primary School community. Her appointment marks a promising era of growth, innovation, and student-focused leadership.

As Mrs. J’Rose Walters assumes her role as Principal, the future of St. Thomas’ Primary School looks brighter than ever, reflecting her dedication to shaping young minds and nurturing a culture of learning.