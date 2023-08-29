NEVIS-Chrislin Jeffers Assumes Role as Principal of Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls Primary School

A new chapter of educational leadership has begun as Chrislin Jeffers takes the helm as the Principal of the Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls Primary School. Armed with an impressive academic background, Chrislin Jeffers brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication to her role.

Graduating with a Bachelor of Education with First Class Honours from the esteemed University of the West Indies, Chrislin Jeffers’ achievements are a testament to her commitment to excellence. Her academic journey culminated with a remarkable GPA of 3.90, solidifying her place among the top achievers.

Chrislin Jeffers’ achievements extend beyond academia. As the Secretary of the New Vision Togetherness Sports and Social Club, she demonstrates her dedication to fostering community engagement and collaboration.

With Chrislin Jeffers at the helm, the Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls Primary School is poised to thrive under her guidance, promising a bright future for both educators and students alike.