More than 4.8 million tonnes of debris left by Hurricane Melissa across western Jamaica, according

Kingston/New York, 6 November 2025 —Hurricane Melissa has caused significant loss of life

and widespread destruction across western Jamaica. According to satellite-based analysis from the

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the storm has left over 4.8 million tonnes of

debris blocking roads, obstructing access to schools, hospitals and clinics, farms, and markets,

slowing the delivery of relief supplies, and delaying the restoration of key services.

The storm hit Jamaica on 28 October as a Category 5 hurricane. Tens of thousands of homes have

been damaged, particularly in St. Elizabeth and Westmoreland, where whole towns were

decimated and up to 90 percent of buildings in some areas were impacted. UNDP’s AI-based model

estimates that up to 32,500 people may have been internally displaced.

“Entire communities are surrounded by debris,” said Kishan Khoday, UNDP Resident

Representative in Jamaica. “Debris removal is critical to kick-start early recovery, to restoring safe

access to homes and infrastructure, and reviving essential services. We need to act fast because

delay means blocked roads, vital services at a standstill, lost income, and increased suffering to

those hit hardest by the storm.”

UNDP estimates the debris would fill approximately 480,000 standard truckloads. It includes

approximately 2.1 million tonnes of building debris, 1.3 million tonnes of vegetation debris, and 1.4

million tonnes of personal property waste. These are minimum estimates based on the latest

damage data from UNOSAT and Copernicus and are expected to increase as additional analyses and

field assessments are completed.

The devastation underscores how the intensifying impacts of climate change are fuelling more

frequent and severe disasters—an urgent reminder, as the world gathers for COP30 this week, of

the need to scale up investment in disaster risk reduction and preparedness efforts globally.

These events underline the growing climate pressures on Small Island Developing States, which

are facing more frequent and severe hurricanes, floods and droughts. They also highlight the

critical and urgent need for donor financing to support early recovery interventions that can help

communities rebuild, restore livelihoods, and strengthen resilience to future shocks. With a 50-

year history on the island, UNDP is offering support in Jamaica, including damage assessments and

planning for recovery to restore jobs and livelihoods, clear debris, repair infrastructure, and ensure

access to essential services.

The hurricane’s effects are being felt across the Caribbean. In Cuba, nearly 3 million people are

facing disrupted services, damaged homes and destruction to farms. Haiti, the Bahamas, and other

islands are also reporting flooding and destruction. UNDP is working with governments across the

region on recovery efforts.

