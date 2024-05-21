St. Kitts and Nevis Appoints Another Special Advisor Amid Growing Concerns Over Advisor Proliferation

The government of St. Kitts and Nevis has appointed Uma Shanker Mishra, Chairman of SPC Group and SPC Bank, as a Special Advisor to Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, Minister of Economic Development and Investment. This appointment is part of the government’s ongoing strategy to engage an unprecedented large, wide array of advisors, ambassadors, special envoys, and consultants, a trend that has drawn considerable attention and criticism.

Early in 2023, social media was abuzz with allegations that the administration of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew had enlisted over 60 such figures since taking office, nearly doubling the number from any previous administration. This surge in appointments has sparked debate about the necessity and efficacy of such a large advisory body.

Mishra’s role underscores the administration’s focus on sustainable development. Under his leadership, SPC Group has negotiated several significant projects aimed at bolstering economic growth and regional advancement within the Federation and the broader Caribbean. Among these is the establishment of the SPC Bank Complex, which will function as the bank’s headquarters and include an International Financial Services Centre.

Furthermore, the Suncastle Marina Beach Resort, a five-star luxury property, is set to boost the local economy. Another notable initiative is the creation of an International Centre of Excellence for Regenerative Medical Research and Clinical Treatments. This ambitious project, in collaboration with renowned institutions, highlights the Federation’s commitment to pioneering medical advancements.

As the government continues to expand its advisory and consultative base, the impact of these appointments on St. Kitts and Nevis’ governance and development remains a key point of discussion among citizens and political observers.