PREGNANT DRUGS MULE SPARED JAIL AFTER SMUGGLING £225,000 WORTH OF CANNABIS INTO UK — CLAIMS SHE ‘NEEDED RENT DEPOSIT’

Newcastle, UK – May 22, 2025

In a jaw-dropping courtroom twist that’s raising eyebrows across the UK, 19-year-old Daniella KanKam-Adu, a pregnant drugs mule, has been spared jail despite being caught smuggling £225,000 worth of cannabis into the country from Canada.

KanKam-Adu was arrested at Newcastle Airport on March 3rd after arriving from Canada with a suitcase containing 22 kilograms of cannabis, neatly packed and concealed. The street value? A staggering £225,000.

But instead of prison bars, she walked free.

Her defense? She told the court she agreed to transport what she thought were “vapes to avoid tax”, all in exchange for just £250 — money she claimed was desperately needed to pay a house rental deposit before the birth of her child.

The Crown accepted her basis of plea, which stated a friend had encouraged her to make quick cash by helping “bring vapes” back to the UK — and that she had no idea she was trafficking such a large quantity of illegal drugs.

Critics are calling the ruling a shocking precedent, with many questioning how someone involved in such a major international smuggling attempt could avoid custody, especially when the motive appeared to be nothing more than personal financial gain.

“Pregnancy should never be a get-out-of-jail-free card for smuggling quarter-million-pound drug hauls,” said one outraged legal analyst. “This sends a dangerous message to criminal networks looking for vulnerable couriers.”

KanKam-Adu’s sentencing outcome has also reignited debates on how the justice system handles young, female, and vulnerable offenders — especially when motherhood or pregnancy is involved.

For now, the teen walks free. But the case leaves behind a trail of serious questions:

Who recruited her? Who was the real mastermind? And how many more like her are out there — desperate, exploited, and flying under the radar of justice?

