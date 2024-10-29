Minister Joyelle Clarke’s Unprecedented Overseas Engagement Continues as She Leads St. Kitts and Nevis Delegation at UN Biodiversity Conference in Colombia

Pictured left to right:

~Deora Pemberton, Director in the Department of Physical Planning and Environment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA)



~Eavin Parry, Senior Environmental Officer and National Focal Point to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD)







The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the Ministry of Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, is once again making its mark on the global environmental stage as Minister Joyelle Clarke leads the national delegation at the 2024 United Nations Biodiversity Conference, commonly known as COP16. This year’s conference, held from October 21 to November 1 in Cali, Colombia, welcomes delegates from nearly 200 countries under the theme “Peace with Nature.” The conference marks the first Biodiversity COP since the landmark adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework in 2022, which aims to halt biodiversity loss by 2030 and commits to an annual $200 billion in global conservation funding.

St. Kitts and Nevis joins other vulnerable nations to advocate for critical support from developed countries, pushing for increased funding, enhanced partnerships, and specific actions to ensure that the framework includes the unique needs of small island states.

Minister Clarke, who has been notably active on the international front, addressed delegates on October 26 in her keynote presentation titled “Alignment of Global Supply Chains with Global Biodiversity Targets.” In her remarks, she emphasized the need for a sustainable future for St. Kitts and Nevis, saying, “I remain steadfast in advocating for a sustainable future for St. Kitts and Nevis on the global platform.”

Clarke highlighted the often-overlooked environmental cost of global supply chains, drawing attention to the environmental impact of practices such as ballast water discharge by large vessels, which inadvertently introduces invasive species to new marine environments. She posed a thought-provoking question: “Is a pair of Nike sneakers worth the impact on our seagrass beds?” advocating for greater accountability and nature-positive changes from global industries.

The St. Kitts and Nevis delegation also includes Deora Pemberton, Director in the Department of Physical Planning and Environment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), and Eavin Parry, Senior Environmental Officer and National Focal Point to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). Together, they aim to secure meaningful commitments that bolster the nation’s conservation efforts while fostering a sustainable blueprint for biodiversity on an international scale.

Minister Clarke’s dedication to raising environmental awareness and securing resources for small island nations solidifies St. Kitts and Nevis’s stance as a strong advocate for “Peace with Nature,” and her frequent representation at these global gatherings underscores her commitment to this vision. As COP16 unfolds, St. Kitts and Nevis is expected to push forward with initiatives that promote a resilient and sustainable future, highlighting the importance of aligning global development practices with environmental preservation.