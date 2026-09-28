LT STITCHIE DIES AT 60: DANCEHALL GOVERNOR LEAVES A LEGACY IN MUSIC AND MINISTRY

Spanish Town artiste helped shape dancehall before finding a new voice in gospel reggae

KINGSTON, Jamaica, September 28, 2026 — Lieutenant Stitchie, the Jamaican artiste whose quick wit and unmistakable delivery made him a dancehall favourite before he became a leading voice in gospel reggae, died on Monday at age 60.

Stitchie, whose given name was Cleveland “Cleve” Laing, died at a Kingston hospital one day before his 61st birthday. The Jamaica Observer and DancehallMag reported his passing on Monday. jamaicaobserver.com

The news came hours after renewed concern about his health. On Sunday, his wife, Sophia Laing, confirmed that he was receiving blood at Kingston Public Hospital after his blood count fell. He had been receiving ongoing care following a debilitating stroke in September 2024. jamaicaobserver.com

Before the records and international stages, there was Spanish Town’s sound system circuit. A former athlete and schoolteacher, Stitchie developed his craft among a competitive group of young deejays. His 1986 breakthrough, Wear Yuh Size, put his humour and rapid delivery before a wider audience. Natty Dread followed, strengthening his place in the dancehall era he helped define. jamaicaobserver.com

His career reached beyond Jamaica. Stitchie signed with Atlantic Records in 1988 and released three albums for the label, including Wild Jamaican Romances. But his musical story did not end with dancehall success. After embracing Christianity in 1997, he devoted himself to gospel reggae and ministry, bringing the same lyrical skill and commanding presence to songs of faith. dancehallmag.com

That journey gave him a rare connection with audiences across two distinct chapters of Jamaican music. To longtime dancehall listeners, he was the Governor. To gospel reggae fans, he was an artiste who carried his talent into a deeply personal calling.

Stitchie leaves behind his wife, Sophia, his family and a catalogue that will continue to be heard wherever Jamaican music is played. His voice moved from the sound system to the sanctuary. Through both, he made it his own.