Visionary Leadership: Team Unity Government’s Largest Solar Farm Project Powers Caribbean Islands with 30% Renewable Energy

Caribbean – December 7th, 2023

In a groundbreaking move towards sustainability and renewable energy, the former St.Kitts and Nevis Team Unity Government, led by the visionary 3rd Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, initiated and begun the implementation and construction of the largest solar farm project in the Caribbean. This ambitious initiative, in collaboration with technology providers Leclanché, will integrate grid-scale battery storage with solar PV systems on the islands of St Kitts & Nevis.

The partnership with LeClanche was signed off and launched in June 2022 by the the Dr. Harris led administration and involved the deployment of battery energy storage system (BESS) technology

Leclanché’s involvement in St Kitts & Nevis marks another significant milestone in the former Team Unity Government’s renewable energy agenda. Despite facing delays attributed to fluctuating cost dynamics and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was set to move forward and officially launched in June 2022. Leclanché will provide a 43.6MWh BESS solution paired with 35.7MWp of solar PV, contributing to over 30% renewable energy consumption on the islands.

In August 2022 the Project was initially shelved by the new Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew led Administration. However after a full year of alleged International pressure from the governments of Germany, Switzerland and Canada the Drew administration was forced or encouraged to take the project off the shelf and begin its rollout. The Drew Administration pursued a renegotiation of the power purchase agreement (PPA) between Leclanché’s project development vehicle, SOLEC Power, and the PM Drew led St Kitts & Nevis government paved the way for a slightly revised project. The revised terms not only ensure significant cost savings for the St Kitts economy but also introduce opportunities for local investment and adherence to rigid timelines.

This monumental solar farm project underscores the commitment of former Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris led Team Unity Government to creating a cleaner and greener energy ecosystem. The integration of solar PV with advanced battery storage solutions reflects a forward-thinking approach to addressing energy challenges while fostering sustainable development.

As construction is set to begin in Q2 2024, the solar farm project is poised to make a lasting impact on the Caribbean region, reducing reliance on conventional energy sources, minimizing carbon footprints, and setting new standards for renewable energy adoption in island nations.