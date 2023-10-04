Leader of Nevis Reformation Party Denounces Premier Brantley for ‘Vicious’ Allegations

In a fervent response to what she termed as ‘vicious lies’, the Honourable Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), unequivocally denied allegations made by Premier Mark Brantley. Brantley had accused the NRP and its members of receiving funds from the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis to bolster their election campaign.

Addressing the nation on 2020 Vision Radio, Dr. Daniel-Hodge asserted, “Neither the Nevis Reformation Party nor its leadership received funding from the Development Bank to finance the last election.” She further condemned the accusations as a calculated attempt to tarnish the reputation of the NRP and its members.

Dr. Daniel-Hodge vowed to take legal action against Premier Brantley for spreading false and malicious information. She affirmed, “I will instruct my attorneys to take any and all steps to ensure that this narcissistic Premier is held accountable for his false accusations.”

Premier Brantley’s allegations were made in response to a report by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, which disclosed a substantial sum of over $20 million missing from the Development Bank’s coffers. Dr. Daniel-Hodge acknowledged the gravity of these findings but emphasized that implicating the NRP in this matter was baseless and unfounded.