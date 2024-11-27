Lavish Dubai Reception for St. Kitts and Nevis PM Drew: Birthday Celebrations Amid Landmark Citizenship Event

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew, and his wife, Mrs. Drew, were the guests of honor at a luxurious reception in Dubai, hosted by Respect Services in collaboration with Prime Developments. The prestigious event, held at the iconic One&Only One Za’abeel hotel, marked a historic occasion for the St. Kitts Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program, while also doubling as a celebration of the Prime Minister’s 48th birthday.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the delegation also celebrated the birthday of Permanent Secretary Tivanna Wharton, making the visit an even more memorable milestone for the team representing the federation.

A Grand Showcase of St. Kitts’ Opportunities

The landmark event was designed to promote the St. Kitts Citizenship by Investment Program and introduce the UAE Golden Residency offer, showcasing groundbreaking investment opportunities to an elite audience of international investors, media personalities, and influencers.

Distinguished government representatives, including Ambassador Justin Hawley and Dr. Calvin St. Juste, Head of the CBI Unit, accompanied the Prime Minister. Their collective presence underscored the federation’s commitment to strengthening its global partnerships and fostering economic growth through innovative investment programs.

Investors Meet the Prime Minister

A key highlight of the evening was the opportunity for investors and stakeholders to engage directly with Prime Minister Drew. Guests discussed the citizenship program’s impact, shared ideas for future collaboration, and underscored the vital role of Caribbean citizenship in fostering global economic ties.

Dr. Calvin St. Juste, instrumental in steering new reforms to the CBI program, provided updates on recent enhancements, further boosting investor confidence in the federation’s offerings.

Cultural Splendor and Exclusive Launches

Respect Services’ strategic partner, Prime Developments, unveiled their premier Public Benefit Option project, emphasizing its status as a top-tier investment choice under the CBI Program. The UAE Golden Residency offer was also officially launched, presenting attendees with a unique dual opportunity for global mobility and financial growth.

The evening blended business with cultural flair, featuring a traditional Emirati dance performance that captivated the audience and symbolized the harmonious blend of Caribbean and Middle Eastern cultures.

Recognition and Celebrations

In a touching moment, PM Drew honored Mr. Hani Alsadi, founder and CEO of Respect Services, for his pivotal role in organizing the event and his enduring support for the St. Kitts CBI program.

Amid the official proceedings, the event celebrated the personal milestones of PM Drew and PS Tivanna Wharton, reinforcing the warmth and camaraderie that marked the evening.

A Testament to Excellence

This landmark event solidified Respect Services’ reputation as a leader in the CBI industry, furthering its mission to connect investors with unparalleled opportunities. By hosting this reception, Respect Services highlighted the growing appeal of the St. Kitts CBI Program, while celebrating its vibrant partnership with global stakeholders.

As St. Kitts and Nevis continues to innovate in the investment sphere, this Dubai event stands as a testament to the federation’s vision for inclusive growth and global engagement.