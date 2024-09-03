Calvin Pemberton Elected New Chairman of PLP East Basseterre Branch: A Powerhouse of Innovation Takes the Helm

East Basseterre’s own Calvin Pemberton has taken on a critical leadership role as the new Chairman of the Peoples Labour Party’s (PLP) reconstituted East Basseterre constituency branch. His appointment was endorsed during a general meeting at the Newton Community Centre on Wednsday, August 28, 2024. Pemberton’s nomination was moved by Miss Oretha Grant and received by Sheryl Richardson, reflecting a unified commitment to strengthening the branch’s leadership.

Pemberton is no stranger to innovation and leadership. As a former Director of the Public Works Department, he played a pivotal role in overseeing government capital infrastructure projects valued at hundreds of millions of dollars annually. His vision and expertise have left a lasting impact on the nation, with his work including the design and project management of the iconic National Heroes Park and the Christena Monument at Port Zante.

With an impressive academic background, Pemberton holds a Bachelor of Design in Architectural Studies, a Master of Architecture, and a Master of Science in Construction Management, earned from prestigious institutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. His achievements have been recognized with a certificate of merit from the American Institute of Architects, further cementing his status as a leading figure in architecture and project management.

Currently, Pemberton serves as the Principal of the Pemberton Design Building Studio, offering architecture and project management services in Basseterre, St. Kitts. He is also a devoted father and an active member of his church community.

National Party Leader Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris expressed his confidence in Pemberton’s leadership, stating, “Mr. Pemberton has a track record for getting things done. His array of multicultural experiences, impressive work record in both the public and private sectors, and his accomplishments both at home and abroad speak volumes to his capacity and capability. The Peoples Labour Party is stronger and better by the build-out of the new team on the Executive.”

In response to his new role, Pemberton emphasized his commitment to the party and the community: “I am honored to serve as Chairman of the East Basseterre branch. My focus will be on driving meaningful development and ensuring that our efforts contribute to the betterment of the people of East Basseterre and the nation as a whole.”

This new leadership supported by a newly elected team of vibrant, competent, innovative, experienced, diverse and driven group of professionals is poised to make significant strides in advancing the PLP’s mission in East Basseterre.

l