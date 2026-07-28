INTERNATIONAL RESTORATIVE JUSTICE FACILITATORS TO LEAD “RESTORATIVE PATHWAYS” OPEN HOUSE IN ST. KITTS

Garden of Rebirth invites the public, policymakers, community leaders and the media to explore new approaches to healing, rehabilitation and justice reform

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Garden of Rebirth will welcome three experienced international restorative justice practitioners to Saint Kitts and Nevis for Restorative Pathways, an open house focused on healing, accountability, rehabilitation and stronger communities.

The event will take place at CUNA on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

According to Garden of Rebirth, the session will give members of the public, community organisations, service providers, policymakers and media professionals an opportunity to engage directly with facilitators whose combined work spans trauma recovery, conflict resolution, correctional institutions, education and community transformation.

The featured facilitators are Sibil Richardson, Robert “Rob” Richardson and Heather Lewis.

Sibil Richardson

Sibil Richardson is a restorative justice facilitator, trainer and advocate whose work centres on helping individuals, families and communities respond to trauma and conflict.

Her approach promotes safe dialogue, personal accountability and reconciliation, with particular attention given to supporting women and vulnerable populations as they rebuild their lives with dignity, confidence and hope.

Robert “Rob” Richardson

Robert Richardson is an international restorative justice trainer, practitioner and community leader.

He has worked across justice systems, correctional institutions, schools and community settings, helping to develop restorative practices designed to reduce conflict, rebuild relationships and support the successful reintegration of justice-impacted individuals.

His work promotes responsibility and healing while encouraging long-term behavioural and community change.

Heather Lewis

Heather Lewis is an educator, facilitator and restorative practices specialist whose work focuses on emotional wellness, healing-centred engagement and community empowerment.

She has trained professionals and organisations in restorative approaches that encourage resilience, inclusion and stronger relationships, while creating environments where participants feel heard, respected and valued.

A Wider National Conversation

Garden of Rebirth said restorative justice should not be viewed only as a courtroom or correctional issue.

It is also a community matter.

The organisation believes restorative approaches can help families, institutions and communities address harm, encourage accountability and create opportunities for people to make meaningful changes in their lives.

The open house is expected to be particularly relevant to persons interested in rehabilitation, public safety, mental health, women’s empowerment, reintegration and reducing repeat offending.

The event will also highlight the work being undertaken by Garden of Rebirth to support justice-impacted women in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Attendees will be able to meet the facilitators, hear about their experiences, ask questions and learn how restorative justice practices are being applied in different communities around the world.

Garden of Rebirth is encouraging the media to attend and help broaden the national discussion surrounding rehabilitation, trauma recovery and justice reform.

Organisers say the programme represents an opportunity to examine how healing-centred interventions can strengthen families, support safer communities and provide new pathways for persons seeking to rebuild their lives.

For additional information, interested persons may contact Dr. Etsu Bradshaw-Caines, MH, at 869-668-6465 or 813-606-3304.