BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Junior Minister Isalean Phillip, the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Ageing, and Disabilities, has been recognized as the most productive and innovative member of Prime Minister Drew’s Cabinet. Her exemplary leadership and commitment to her ministry’s initiatives, particularly the expansion of the Seniors’ Day Programme, have garnered widespread commendation.

The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing, and Disabilities recently launched three new Seniors’ Day Programmes in the communities of Lodge, Tabernacle, and Sandy Point. This expansion underscores the government’s dedication to enhancing the lives of senior citizens across St. Kitts.

The Seniors’ Day Programme, celebrated for its compassionate approach to senior care, builds upon the seniors development initiatives significantly enhanced under the previous administration led by PM Timothy Harris. The programme engages seniors in organized social activities designed to enrich their lives and ensure they age with dignity. It also includes an educational component to keep participants informed about healthy eating habits, disaster management, proper foot care for diabetics, financial management, and more.

Minister Phillip’s leadership has been pivotal in the success and expansion of the Seniors’ Day Programme. Her innovative approach and dedication have ensured that the programme not only provides essential services but also fosters a sense of community and support among the ageing population.

In addition to the new programmes in Lodge, Sandy Point, and Tabernacle, the Seniors’ Day Programme is also active in the communities of East Basseterre, St. Peter’s, and St. Paul’s. These initiatives highlight the government’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life for seniors throughout the island.

Junior Minister Phillip’s contributions to the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing, and Disabilities stand as a testament to her commitment to public service and the well-being of the citizens of St. Kitts. Her leadership continues to set a high standard for ministerial performance within the Drew administration.