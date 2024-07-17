108th ECCB Monetary Council Meeting to be Held at Aurora Anguilla Resort

Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club

The 108th meeting of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Monetary Council is set to take place at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club on July 19, 2024. Governor Timothy N. J. Antoine will present the Report on Monetary, Credit, and Financial Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

The meeting will begin with a ceremony marking the change of chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council. The Honourable Camillo Gonsalves, Council Member for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, will pass the chairmanship to the Honourable Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster, Council Member for Anguilla.

Governor Antoine’s report will cover the stability of the Eastern Caribbean (EC) currency, the financial sector within the ECCU, and economic conditions both regionally and internationally.

Key agenda items include:

A report from the Technical Core Committee on Insurance

Updates on legislative matters, such as proposed amendments to the Banking Act of 2015 and the legislative framework for the Deposit Insurance System

A review of the operations of the Eastern Caribbean Asset Management Corporation (ECAMC) and the Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECPCGC)

Following the meeting, the new Council Chairman, the Honourable Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster, will present the Communiqué and address questions from the media at a press conference.

The ECCB Monetary Council, the highest decision-making authority of the ECCB, consists of the eight Ministers for Finance from the ECCB member countries.