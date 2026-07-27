CWI PRESIDENT PAYS TRIBUTE TO CHARLES WILKIN, KC, AS CARIBBEAN MOURNS DISTINGUISHED LEGAL AND CRICKET STATESMAN

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Cricket West Indies President Dr. the Honourable Kishore Shallow has joined the growing number of regional institutions paying tribute to distinguished Kittitian attorney, sportsman and national servant Charles Lucien Arthur Wilkin, CMG, KC, following his passing.

In a statement issued on Sunday, July 26, 2026, Dr. Shallow described Wilkin as a “thoughtful servant of Caribbean civilization” whose influence extended well beyond the courtroom.

“On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I extend deepest condolences to his family, friends and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” the CWI President stated.

Dr. Shallow highlighted Wilkin’s deep understanding of cricket’s place in Caribbean society, noting that he viewed the sport as an important part of the region’s history, identity and collective understanding.

Wilkin played a central role in efforts to reform the governance of West Indies cricket. He chaired the committee responsible for producing the influential Wilkin Report, which helped lay the groundwork for the later Wehby Report. He also contributed to that subsequent review alongside the late Jamaican Senator Don Wehby.

According to Dr. Shallow, their work represented a serious examination of the future of West Indies cricket and the responsibilities carried by those entrusted with leading the regional game.

But Wilkin’s connection to cricket was not limited to administration.

He represented St. Kitts, played for Cambridge University and appeared for the Combined Leeward and Windward Islands team. He also contributed to the successful hosting of ICC Cricket World Cup matches in St. Kitts and Nevis in 2007.

“His contribution reminds us that the strength of West Indies cricket depends not only on those who play the game, but also on those who dedicate their wisdom, experience and courage to ensuring that the game endures,” Dr. Shallow said.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Bar Association has also expressed profound sadness over Wilkin’s passing, remembering him as an esteemed member of the Inner Bar, a Past President of the Association and a lawyer who served with diligence and distinction.

Wilkin practised law in St. Kitts and Nevis for more than 50 years. He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1998, later becoming King’s Counsel, and was honoured in 2009 as a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George for his service to the legal profession.

He served as President of the Bar Association from 1993 to 1994 and again from 2009 to 2016. He was also Chairman of the Electoral Commission of St. Kitts and Nevis from 1989 to 1996.

Beyond law and cricket, Wilkin contributed to business, civic affairs, constitutional discussion and public life. He was also the author of Breaking the Cycle – Politics, Constitutional Change and Governance in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Bar Association extended condolences to his family, including his son, Attorney-General the Honourable Garth Wilkin, his sister Elizabeth Kelsick, and the partners and staff of Kelsick, Wilkin and Ferdinand.

Dr. Shallow said Wilkin’s service to West Indies cricket and the wider Caribbean would not be forgotten.

“May he rest in peace.”