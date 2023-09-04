JetBlue to Launch Direct Flights from New York to St Kitts in November

New York-based airline JetBlue is set to bolster connectivity between the United States and the beautiful Caribbean Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. Commencing on November 2, 2023, JetBlue will inaugurate direct flights from New York to St Kitts, providing travelers with an exciting winter service option.

JetBlue will operate these flights using Airbus A320 aircraft, ensuring a comfortable and efficient journey that spans approximately 4 hours and 45 minutes. Travelers will be treated to a host of amenities, including over 100 DIRECTV live channels displayed on 10-seat back monitors.

What’s more, the airline is offering competitive pricing, with one-way fares starting as low as $179 for flights between New York and St Kitts under the “Basic Blue” fare category, which also includes carry-on bags. For those seeking extra convenience, the $209 fare category provides complimentary carry-on bags and advance seat selection.

JetBlue will operate this route three times a week, on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, opening up exciting opportunities for travelers seeking to experience St Kitts’ crystal-clear waters and endless sunshine.

Adding to the appeal, travelers will enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi during the flight, keeping them connected throughout their journey.

Dr. Terrance Drew, the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, expressed his enthusiasm for this new service, highlighting how it will enhance connectivity with New York and boost tourism and economic activity in the region. With growing interest in this stunning island destination, JetBlue’s new route promises to be a significant development for both travelers and the people of St Kitts and Nevis.