ST.LUCIA: DESCARTES-PELIUS APPOINTED AS COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

Castries, Saint Lucia – Mrs. Cruscita Descartes-Pelius has been appointed as Commissioner of

Police effective 1 st September 2023 for one year. She was first appointed in October 2022 as the

first female Top Cop and has served the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force [RSLPF] with

distinction for over thirty [30] years until June 2023.

Her reinstatement as Commissioner of Police is expected to be accompanied by a comprehensive

professional training programme for senior officers aimed at cultivating strong leadership and

ushering in a new cadre of leadership within the RSLPF.

The Government of Saint Lucia looks forward to the support of all officers as it commits to

preparing officers for future leadership positions and the strengthening of the police force. The

Government also takes this opportunity to thank Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ronald

Phillip for his sterling leadership as acting Commissioner of Police for the past ten [10] weeks.

The Government of Saint Lucia remains dedicated to public safety and the well-being of all

citizens.