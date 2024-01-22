Jamaica’s High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago to Meet Nationals in St. Kitts and Nevis

In a special gathering fostering unity and connection, Jamaica’s High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Mrs. Natalie Campbell-Rodriques, is set to meet with Jamaicans residing in St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The eagerly anticipated reception will take place at Carambola Restaurant, commencing at 7 pm.

The initiative, organized by the JamKitNev Association, extends an invitation to all Jamaicans living in the Federation to participate in this unique event. For those in need of transportation assistance to attend the gathering, provisions have been made to ensure inclusivity and accessibility.

To streamline the registration process and facilitate seamless coordination, the JamKitNev Association encourages attendees to register online. Interested participants can visit the association’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JamKitNevAssoc and complete a digital registration form.

Mrs. Natalie Campbell-Rodriques brings a wealth of experience to her role as Jamaica’s High Commissioner, having served in various capacities. Her distinguished career includes membership in the Senate of Jamaica and a tenure as Senior Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. Before her current appointment, she played a pivotal role in community relations and diaspora development as an Attaché at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington D.C. Her expertise spans diverse fields, with a Master’s degree in Organizational Sciences from George Washington University.

This reception marks a significant opportunity for the Jamaican community in St. Kitts and Nevis to engage with their High Commissioner, fostering stronger ties and collaboration. Mrs. Campbell-Rodriques steps into her new role, succeeding Arthur Williams, who has been appointed as Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China.

As Jamaicans in the Federation look forward to this momentous occasion, the event promises to be a celebration of culture, shared heritage, and the enduring bonds that connect the Jamaican diaspora in the Caribbean.