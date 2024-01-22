The 2nd Annual Bosses & Mimosas Returns to Roseau with Grand Red Carpet Edition Under the “Finding Motivation” Theme

Roseau is set to welcome back the highly anticipated 2nd Annual Bosses & Mimosas, an exclusive networking event that promises to elevate the experience for visitors at Young Hotel and Dive Resort on March 16, 2024. This time, the event will unfold in a grand red carpet edition and will be held under the theme of “Finding Motivation.”

Hosted by SGs Essentials, the event aims to provide a unique platform for individuals with business acumen, career-driven mindsets, entrepreneurial prowess, seasoned professionals, executives, and thought leaders to connect and collaborate. The 2nd Annual Edition promises a healthy evening of inspiration, motivation, and purposeful connections.

Early birds have the opportunity to secure their tickets at a special rate of $125 per person until January 31, 2024. Interested individuals are encouraged to book their slots now to partake in the ultimate networking experience.

Bosses & Mimosas has been established as a distinguished networking affair, bringing together professionals from various fields. The event will feature a series of activities, lively discussions, and talk sessions designed to facilitate efficient networking and foster new connections.

Key highlights of the event include inspirational and motivational talks, engaging interactive sessions, and a refined Mimosas bar offering a vast collection of wines—a symbol of celebration and networking synergy.

Activities under Bosses & Mimosas:

Red Carpet Experience: Visitors will make a grand entrance as they step onto the red carpet, setting the stage for an elegant and sophisticated affair. Signature Networking: Attendees will form connections with like-minded individuals, potentially paving the way for valuable relationships. Networking and Professional Photo: Business-oriented individuals can network and capture professional images to enhance their brand. Inspirational and Motivational Talks: Visitors will gain inspiration from the event theme and open up about common everyday life challenges, fueling success and leadership. Unlimited Mimosas: Indulge in endless mimosas, infusing a festive and celebratory spirit into the occasion. Buffet Canapés: Attendees can savor a meticulously curated selection of delectable canapés, including vegetarian and vegan options, catering to diverse dietary preferences. Entertainment: Visitors will immerse themselves in vibrant and enchanting music that will serenade them throughout the event.

The 2nd Annual Bosses & Mimosas is poised to be a remarkable occasion, offering a perfect blend of inspiration, networking, and celebration. Attendees can anticipate a memorable experience that transcends traditional networking events, providing a platform to connect, collaborate, and find motivation for future endeavors.