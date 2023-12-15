Jahzara Claxton Named St. Kitts and Nevis Person of the Year 2023: A Year of Phenomenal Achievements

In a year marked by exceptional accomplishments, Jahzara Claxton has rightfully been crowned the St. Kitts and Nevis Times/Times Caribbean’s Person of the Year 2023. The 17-year-old athlete has not only left an indelible mark on the sporting landscape but has also become a symbol of inspiration for aspiring athletes in the region.

Cricket Triumphs

Jahzara’s cricket journey in 2023 was nothing short of spectacular. She represented the St. Kitts and Nevis team at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, showcasing her skills on the international stage. Her debut for the Leeward Islands further solidified her presence as a rising star in the cricketing world.

The Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League witnessed Jahzara’s exceptional performance as a right-arm medium-fast bowler for the Barbados Royals. In a thrilling final against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, she played a pivotal role in securing the league championship for her team.

Record-Breaking Feats

Jahzara’s prowess extends beyond the cricket pitch. She broke a 14-year-old national junior javelin record with a remarkable throw of 41.36m, demonstrating her prowess in track and field. Despite a setback at the CARIFTA GAMES Heptathlon, where a lane violation led to the stripping of her silver medal, Jahzara’s resilience and determination remained unshaken.

International Recognition

Jahzara Claxton’s remarkable year also included being selected for the historic West Indies “A” Team tour in Pakistan. In a series-clinching victory over Pakistan A, she showcased her bowling brilliance, picking up four wickets for just 19 runs.

Football Glory

Beyond the cricket field, Jahzara’s versatility was on full display in football. She scored the winning penalty for the Old Road Jets, securing the inaugural SKNFA Elvis Tar Browne Women’s League Championship.

Athletics Dominance

As a multitalented athlete, Jahzara stood out at the TDC Interschool Championship, representing the Charles E. Mills Secondary School. Winning the Victrix Ludorum award, she triumphed in the 400m hurdles, 100m hurdles, javelin throw, and long jump, showcasing her versatility and dominance in track and field.

Trailblazing Achievement

In a historic moment, Jahzara Claxton became the first St. Kitts and Nevis female cricketer to make the West Indies Team, marking a significant milestone in her burgeoning career.

Jahzara Claxton’s achievements in 2023 are a testament to her dedication, skill, and unwavering commitment to excellence. As she continues to break barriers and set new records, she serves as an inspiration not only for the youth of St. Kitts and Nevis but for athletes across the Caribbean. Congratulations to Jahzara Claxton, the well-deserved Person of the Year 2023!