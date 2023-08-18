In Response to Dr. Drew’s Claims, Citizens Urge Transparency and Accountability from Social Security Board

Recent remarks by Dr. Drew regarding the state of Social Security have sparked a strong reaction from citizens who are now demanding greater transparency and accountability. The citizens of the country are calling on Dr. Drew to present audited financial statements up to 2021, a requirement mandated by law and available since before August 2022. Rather than making baseless statements about the institution’s finances, citizens emphasize the importance of adhering to the Act and relying on verified financial accounts or actuarial reports when addressing the public.The urgency of implementing reform within Social Security is another issue raised by concerned citizens. The reform program, long overdue for over 15 years, has become a point of contention as citizens accuse Dr. Drew of using selective information for political gain. Social Security, a respected institution, should not be subject to misleading statements from politicians, especially within the parliament.Recent changes within the Social Security Board have added to the public’s concerns. The departure of the former Managing Director and subsequent changes to the Board have led citizens to question the institution’s operations over the past several years. However, a thorough investigation into the period of 2017-2022 reveals commendable accomplishments aligned with the organization’s strategic objectives. Despite political challenges, the outgoing Director and Board maintained the integrity of the institution.Furthermore, insights from insiders highlight significant strategic initiatives undertaken over the past five years. These include a Human Resource Audit, Employer’s Reconciliation Project, Pension Reform Program, and advancements in IT systems. These initiatives solidify the sustainability and compliance of the fund, reinforcing the Social Security Board’s reputation as a well-managed statutory body.As citizens demand accountability and look to the future, it is clear that the focus remains on safeguarding the fund and ensuring insured individuals receive their rightful benefits while maintaining international standards of excellence within the Social Security Board.