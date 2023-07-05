How many more must die before the Drew administration does something?

St. Kitts and Nevis is NOT just becoming the murder capital in the region. It is fast feeling like an accursed state. The government charged with the serious responsibility to keep us safe has proven itself incompetent to curtail crime and has failed to reassure any one that it understands the seriousness of the frequent murders taking place and their negative social economic impact on the country. The question being asked is how many more must die before the corrupt Drew administration does something.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew is yet to properly address the nation on the scourge of crime and murders in particular in our nation. He prefers to travel off to yonder lands than to account to our people on the murders taking place with impunity. 18 murders to date are too many.

Our country made remarkable progress under the able and astute leadership of Dr. Harris and his Team Unity administration. Homicides were reduced from their record high under Douglas labour government to manageable levels under Dr. Harris watch as Prime Minister. Our streets were made safer under the Harris led government. Vibrancy was restored to businesses on the STRIP and in our communities leading to over 850 new businesses established under Team Unity.

The Terrance Drew government has not a clue what to do. Almost every week we are in mourning. Families are hurting NOT only because of the economic disaster brought by the inexperienced and spiteful Drew maladministration and its failed economic policies but from its failure to keep us safe from harm.

Too many families are losing their loved ones – mother, father, uncle, brother, sister, cousins and sons. The pain is piercing and the affected families and society are made worse for it. Retaliatory murders are consequence of unchecked murders and the failure of the state to deal with it. Terrance Drew is incompetent, the new Police Command is out of its wits and depths. Our people need to take individual and collective action to bring an end to Drew’s incompetence and indifference. We must rid our country of this Terrance Drew’s blight on our land.

A stronger, safer future to all was realized under Team Unity and can be achieved again