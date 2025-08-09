HISTORY UNCOVERED: WHY ANGUILLA DESPISED AND REJECTED ROBERT BRADSHAW

ANGUILLA’S DEFIANT REVOLT: WHY ROBERT BRADSHAW REMAINS A VILLAIN IN THEIR HISTORY

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS —

It was supposed to be a Caribbean paradise — turquoise waters, endless sunshine, and postcard-perfect beaches. Yet in the late 1960s, Anguilla’s tranquil façade masked a storm of resentment and rebellion that would explode into one of the region’s most bitter political divorces. At the heart of that fury? St. Kitts’ first National Hero and Premier, the Rt. Hon. Robert L. Bradshaw — a man celebrated in Basseterre, but despised across the narrow stretch of sea in The Valley.

A recently resurfaced six-minute historical documentary pulls no punches, exposing why Bradshaw’s name still leaves a bitter taste in the mouths of many Anguillans more than half a century later. It is a story of neglect, mistrust, and a people’s desperate bid for self-determination — a rebellion that pitted a small, armed island community against the might of the St. Kitts government.

The Island That Time Forgot

In the 1960s, Anguilla’s reality stood in stark contrast to the sun-kissed fantasy. The island’s “main road” was little more than a dusty track. There was no public electricity. Water came from communal taps that residents carried home in buckets. A school built for 500 had only one classroom. Telephone poles stood bare, years after installation — a mocking monument to promises unkept.

Anguillans accused Bradshaw’s government of deliberately discouraging investment and stifling development. The Premier’s defenders claimed plans were underway when Anguilla declared its own “UDI” — unilateral declaration of independence. But for the people on the ground, the excuses rang hollow. As one islander put it bluntly:

“We was living a bad life in Anguilla. Under the foot of Bradshaw — a man from St. Kitts. I don’t want to know him. I want to be independent until the day I die.”

From Paradise to Powder Keg

When Anguilla broke away, Bradshaw vowed to reassert control — even if it meant sending an armed police force across 70 miles of open water. The St. Kitts government called it a “law and order” operation. Anguillans called it an invasion.

The islanders, with a ragtag militia of 250 men, stood ready to repel any landing. For months, they succeeded in keeping Bradshaw’s forces at bay, fueled by deep-seated resentment at decades of neglect. To them, Bradshaw was not a liberator but an enforcer of a system that had left them impoverished and ignored.

Enter Ronald Webster: The New Face of Defiance

While Bradshaw’s political authority stretched across the sea on paper, in reality, Anguilla was now under the charismatic leadership of Ronald Webster. A wealthy man with American ties, Webster rejected any thought of returning to St. Kitts’ rule. He boldly placed an ad in the New York Times, offering honorary Anguillan citizenship for $100 — a fundraising gambit that was part defiance, part survival.

Webster and his followers declared their independence outright, ignoring both Basseterre’s threats and London’s caution. They were willing to take their chances — even if it meant risking the infiltration of criminal enterprises, as some warned.

The Bradshaw Legacy — Hero at Home, Villain in Anguilla

Today, Robert L. Bradshaw is lionized in St. Kitts and Nevis as the architect of independence and a tireless champion for workers’ rights. Yet in Anguilla, his memory is tied to the “bad life” they say they endured under his leadership — the empty poles without phones, the parched taps, the dusty roads, the absence of opportunity.

The documentary forces a reckoning with an uncomfortable truth: history can make saints in one place and villains in another. Bradshaw’s vision of a united state collapsed on the beaches of Anguilla, where a small, determined community refused to bow.

Half a century later, the echoes of that defiance still roll across the Caribbean Sea — a reminder that in the politics of power and neglect, resentment can harden into rebellion, and rebellion can become a nation’s unshakable identity.