HISTORIC UPSET: AUF SWEEPS TO POWER AS CORA RICHARDSON-HODGE BECOMES ANGUILLA’S FIRST FEMALE PREMIER

In a stunning political shift, the Anguilla United Front (AUF) has unseated the ruling Anguilla Progressive Movement (APM) in a decisive victory, ushering in Cora Richardson-Hodge as the island’s first female Premier.

The AUF delivered a crushing blow to ex-Premier Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster’s APM, winning 8 of the 11 contested seats in Anguilla’s two-day general election held across Tuesday and Wednesday. The result marks a return to power for the AUF and a significant endorsement of Richardson-Hodge’s leadership.

Dr. Webster, along with former tourism minister Haydn Hughes and parliamentary secretary Merrick Richardson, will now form a weakened three-member opposition.

The election was fought on critical issues including the controversial Goods and Services Tax (GST), the management of Anguilla’s lucrative “.ai” domain name, rising crime levels, the cost of living, and tourism development. The campaign also saw heated debate over proposals to remove voting rights from diaspora voters, a plan ultimately shelved after fierce public backlash.

With 12,432 registered voters from a population of around 15,900, Anguillans have delivered a clear mandate for change, placing their confidence in Richardson-Hodge to steer the island through turbulent economic times.

The election result signals a dramatic reset in Anguilla’s political landscape and cements Cora Richardson-Hodge’s place in history as the territory’s first female leader.