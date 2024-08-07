The Biggest, Baddest Blogger Everton Obi Powell Slams Culturama 50: Mediocre Vibes and Missteps

Renowned blogger Everton Obi Powell has delivered a scathing review of the Culturama 50 celebrations, dubbing the event as disappointingly lackluster. Known for his unfiltered opinions, Powell did not hold back, rating the festivities a mere 5 out of 10 for mediocrity.

“There were lots of activities, and I did go out and have fun,” Powell admitted. “But that’s just my nature—I can have fun in hell with Satan jamming while he’s pushing fire. Speaking of fire, the place was hotter than bacon grease at a fatman convention,” he quipped.

Powell identified several key areas where the event fell short. Chief among them was the decision to implement a pay-per-view system, which he blasted as “dumbness.” In an age where social media reigns supreme, Powell argued that live streaming the events would have been a more effective way to spread the message and showcase Nevis.

“Not allowing live streaming was a definite vibe killer. That gets a big fat F or 1 out of 10,” he declared.

Another major issue, according to Powell, was the unnecessarily long duration of the shows. “Outside of a rain delay, there is absolutely no reason for any show to go past midnight, let alone 3 or 4 in the morning,” he stated. “After eight hours of hard labor, you’re tired and sleepy, not in the mood to head to any Village. It’s also unfair to the bars and entertainers who miss out on the crowd.”

However, not all was doom and gloom in Powell’s assessment. He praised the Village shows, particularly the Panorama and Soca Monarch events, for their energy and execution. These events, which were live-streamed, received a commendable B rating or 8 out of 10.

“The Long Jam on Jouvert morning was epic, showcasing the importance of branding. Nothing can match that jam session anywhere in the Caribbean,” Powell enthused, giving the event an A or 9 out of 10.

Parade Day, however, received a lukewarm reception with a C rating or 7 out of 10. Powell noted a lack of participation, particularly from men. “Fellas, how can you not want to be in the presence of all that glorious goodness and beauty on display?” he questioned.

On a positive note, Powell appreciated the upgrades and renovations, rating them a B-plus or 8.5 out of 10. However, he questioned the necessity of the VIP boxes in the Village.

In conclusion, Powell called for better event management, especially for the shows, and emphasized the importance of exposing Nevis’s talent and culture to the world. “You can’t do that if you’re hiding it behind a paywall,” he said.

Everton Obi Powell’s candid analysis has certainly sparked a conversation, shedding light on areas for improvement to ensure future Culturama celebrations live up to their full potential.