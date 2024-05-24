XAVIER FRANCIS SENTENCED TO HMP FOR ILLEGAL GUN POSSESSION

Posted on May 24, 2024 in St.Kitts-Nevis

Xavier Corey Francis of Conaree Village, St. Kitts, has been sentenced to five years in His Majesty’s Prison for the possession of a firearm. The offence was committed on January 9, 2023, and the sentence was handed down by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley, KC, on May 23, 2024. This is not Francis’ first offense; in 2016, he was also charged with possession of a firearm and was granted bail in the sum of $10,000. The repeat offense underscores ongoing concerns about illegal firearms in the community.

