The healthcare sector in St. Kitts has been experiencing a concerning and rapid deterioration, largely attributed to the gross mismanagement and incompetence displayed by Prime Minister Terrance Drew’s political appointees. This troubling trend is particularly evident due to the placement of politically appointed activists in key positions of management within the healthcare administration.Despite lacking qualifications and experience in the healthcare field, these activists have been entrusted with the critical responsibility of managing the sector. This decision has led to chaotic management and operational practices, resulting in a decline in the quality of public healthcare services. Since assuming office in August 2022, the Drew Administration’s choice to prioritize political connections over professional competence has yielded detrimental consequences for the entire healthcare system.The absence of skilled healthcare professionals in pivotal management roles has led to a lack of effective decision-making and strategic planning. Consequently, patients are facing longer wait times, reduced access to essential medical services, and a decline in overall healthcare standards. This rapid decline is a clear consequence of the government’s failure to prioritize the well-being of its citizens over political allegiances.In order to reverse this concerning trend, it is imperative that the St. Kitts government reevaluates its approach to healthcare sector management. By appointing qualified and experienced professionals to key positions, the administration can begin to rebuild trust in the public healthcare system and provide citizens with the quality of care they deserve.