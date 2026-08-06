“HEADS HIGH” FOR MR VEGAS: DANCEHALL STAR AWARDED JAMAICA’S ORDER OF DISTINCTION

Veteran entertainer Clifford “Mr Vegas” Smith recognised for his contribution to reggae music as Jamaica honours nine influential figures from the entertainment industry

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, August 6, 2026 — Jamaican reggae and dancehall star Clifford “Mr Vegas” Smith has been appointed to the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer (OD) for his contribution to reggae music.

The national recognition places Mr Vegas among 41 people appointed to the Officer rank of the Order of Distinction this year. Jamaica’s 2026 National Honours and Awards list includes 140 recipients drawn from music, medicine, education, public administration, sport, law, tourism, philanthropy and other areas of national service.

For the entertainer whose signature hit “Heads High” became an international dancehall anthem, the honour represents another major milestone in a recording career stretching back to the late 1990s.

Born Clifford Smith, Mr Vegas made his early breakthrough with “Nike Air” before gaining wider recognition with “Heads High,” the title track of his 1998 debut album. He later joined Sean Paul on “Hot Gal Today” and built an extensive catalogue that includes “Hot Wuk,” “Bruk It Down,” “I Am Blessed” and several other popular recordings.

His distinctive melodic delivery helped him bridge reggae, dancehall and international pop markets during a period when Jamaican music was expanding its global reach.

Over the years, Mr Vegas has recorded with several major Jamaican and international performers, including Beenie Man, Shaggy, Barrington Levy and Vybz Kartel. He also appeared on a remix of Beyoncé’s “Standing on the Sun,” further extending his presence beyond traditional reggae and dancehall audiences.

The OD follows another notable recognition received earlier this year. In February, Mr Vegas was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Reggae Genealogy event in South Florida, where he was also given keys to the City of Plantation. At the time, the entertainer said the recognition affirmed his place in the documented history of dancehall.

Five music figures receive OD honours

Mr Vegas is one of five entertainment personalities appointed to the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer in the 2026 honours list.

Music executive Michael Anthony Bennett has been recognised for his contribution to Jamaica’s music industry, while veteran producer Robert Livingston is being honoured for his work in the music industry locally and internationally.

Acclaimed guitarist and musician Earl “Chinna” Smith will receive the OD for his contribution to the music industry.

Ska and rocksteady pioneer Wilburn Theodore “Stranger” Cole, who passed away in June, has been appointed posthumously for his contribution to the development of Jamaican music. Cole was widely known for recordings including “Rough and Tough,” “When You Call My Name” and the influential early-reggae anthem “Bangarang.”

Four other entertainment practitioners have been named as recipients of the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service.

They are Herman Constantine “Bongo” Davis, for his contribution to Jamaican music and culture; Shirley Deloris Findley-Willis, for her contribution to gospel music in Jamaica; Lawrence Anthony “Dundas” McDonald, for service to entertainment; and Carlyle Palmer, for helping to expand Jamaican music in the United Kingdom through Jet Star Music.

Under Jamaica’s honours system, the Order of Distinction may be conferred upon citizens who have rendered outstanding and important service to the country. The Order has two ranks—Commander and Officer—and recipients of the Officer rank are entitled to use the post-nominal letters OD.

Mr Vegas and the other recipients are expected to be formally invested during Jamaica’s annual National Honours and Awards Ceremony at King’s House on National Heroes Day.

The recognition celebrates not only an individual career, but a musical journey that helped carry Jamaican sound and culture to audiences across the Caribbean and around the world. For Mr Vegas, the message is fitting.

Heads high. Legacy secured.