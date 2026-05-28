ANTIGUA-UK STEPMOTHER FOUND GUILTY 48 YEARS LATER: Janice Nix Convicted in Death of Five-Year-Old Andrea Bernard After Brother Breaks Decades of Silence

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

Nearly half a century after five-year-old Andrea Bernard died from devastating injuries suffered in a hot bath at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, a jury has now found that her death was not the accident the world had been told it was.

In a case that has sent shockwaves across the United Kingdom and stirred deep concern within sections of the Caribbean diaspora, Janice Nix, 67, a woman reported to have Antiguan family roots and dual citizenship links, has been found guilty of the manslaughter of little Andrea Bernard, whose death in 1978 was originally treated as a tragic accident.

Nix was also convicted of cruelty toward Andrea’s older brother, Desmond Bernard, who was a child at the time and who, for more than four decades, carried the burden of a story he says he was pressured to tell.

The words at the heart of the case are haunting.

“She asked me to say it was an accident… and to say that we were in the garden when it happened and that she would never beat me again. I lied, I told everyone that story.”

Those words, attributed to Desmond Bernard, now an adult, became central to the extraordinary reopening of a case that had remained buried in silence for 48 years.

According to evidence presented in court, Andrea Bernard was forced into a hot bath in 1978 after allegedly disobeying instructions to remain at home and help clean the house. Jurors heard that Nix became enraged and that Andrea was later heard crying that the bath was too hot before screams echoed through the house.

Desmond Bernard told the court that when he entered the bathroom, he saw his little sister limp in Nix’s arms. Andrea was later taken to hospital with burns covering approximately 50 percent of her body. She died nearly six weeks later.

For decades, the official story remained that Andrea’s death had been an accident. But behind that version, according to Desmond’s evidence, was fear, silence and a child forced to live with a truth too heavy for any young boy to carry.

Nix’s Antigua connection has added a wider Caribbean dimension to the case. Reports indicate that her parents were originally from Antigua and that she held dual citizenship links. She was arrested at Heathrow Airport in February 2025 after arriving on a flight from Antigua, marking a dramatic turning point in a case that had remained unresolved since the late 1970s.

For many across the Caribbean diaspora, the case is a painful reminder that stories of migration, family, discipline, secrecy and survival can sometimes carry hidden wounds across generations and borders. While Nix’s conviction is a matter of British criminal justice, her reported Antiguan heritage has placed the case firmly within the attention of Caribbean communities at home and abroad.

Prosecutors argued that the conviction became possible only because Desmond finally came forward in 2022 and gave police a new account of what happened inside that house in Thornton Heath.

The court also heard disturbing evidence regarding Desmond’s own childhood experience. He told jurors that Nix beat him with a belt, burned him with a cigarette, bit him, and made him eat cat food. Nix was convicted of cruelty toward him during the period when he was between seven and nine years old.

The verdict represents not only a legal reckoning, but a painful public recognition of a childhood tragedy long buried beneath an official account that is now discredited.

Andrea Bernard was just five years old. She had an entire life ahead of her. Instead, her name has now become attached to one of the most disturbing delayed-justice cases involving a child in modern British court history.

In court, Nix was reportedly emotional after the jury delivered its verdict. She was remanded in custody and is expected to be sentenced at a later date.

For the Bernard family, the verdict does not bring Andrea back. It does not erase the trauma, the silence, or the years in which her death was remembered as something it was not. But it does place on the public record what Desmond Bernard says he knew as a child and finally found the strength to tell as a man.

Nearly 50 years later, Andrea’s story has been heard.

And the lie that once shielded the truth has finally collapsed.