Guyana’s Shemina Peroune secures historic victory as she is crowned Miss Caribbean Culture Queen 2023

Guyana’s Shemina Peroune has secured a historic victory as she was crowned Miss Caribbean Culture Queen 2023 at the pageant held in St Kitts and Nevis. The event was a dazzling display of Caribbean beauty, talent, and grace, showcasing the essence of the region’s culture.

Peroune not only claimed the prestigious title but also walked away with the awards for Best Interview and Miss Photogenic, further highlighting her exceptional presence and charisma. The evening of August 7 marked a significant moment in the realm of Caribbean pageantry, as Shemina Peroune’s triumph broke new ground for Guyana.

Facing tough competition from other talented contestants, Peroune’s eloquence and thoughtful responses during the question and answer segment captivated both the audience and the judges. When asked about the issue of Haitians migrating to other countries due to poverty and poor democracy in Haiti, Peroune’s articulate response emphasized inclusivity and providing better opportunities for those seeking refuge.

The Nevis Culturama Festival team lauded Peroune’s victory, celebrating her achievement as Guyana’s first-ever Miss Caribbean Culture Queen. The event underscored the significance of promoting unique Caribbean heritage and talent on an international stage.

As Shemina Peroune takes her place as Miss Caribbean Culture Queen 2023, her win not only symbolizes personal accomplishment but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring young women across the region. Her triumph speaks volumes about the rich cultural diversity and intellectual prowess of the Caribbean.