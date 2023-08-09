MUSIC TRUCK ACCIDENT SHAKES NEVIS CULTURAMA JOUVERT  CELEBRATIONS, LEAVING FIVE MEMBERS OF THE SUGAR BAND NU-VYBES INTERNATIONAL  INJURED

During the vibrant Emancipation Day weekend Culturama Jouvert Jump-Up festivities in Nevis, the joyous spirit was abruptly interrupted when a music truck belonging to the Nu Vybes International aka the Sugar Band met with a distressing accident. In what was supposed to be a day of jubilation and unity, participants of the J’ouvert celebration were faced with a terrifying incident that left five individuals injured.

As the truck, laden with a massive music sound system, meandered through the reveling crowd, a sudden turn of events led to it veering off its intended path. The incident unfolded on Monday morning, casting a shadow over the revelry that had enveloped the island.

Social media platforms quickly became a repository of gripping visuals, depicting the chaotic scene that ensued. Passersby and participants were observed scrambling to safety as the music trailer careened out of control and ultimately landed in a nearby ditch.

Among those directly affected by the unfortunate turn of events were five members of the popular Nu Vybes Int’l aka the Sugar Band. These individuals, who had been contributing to the exuberant atmosphere with their musical talents, found themselves unexpectedly thrust into the chaos of the accident. They sustained injuries that underscored the sudden and unexpected nature of the accident.

The accident stands as a testament to the importance of prioritizing safety measures in all festivities, ensuring that the well-being of all participants remains paramount.