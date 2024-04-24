BVIEC and NEVLEC Cop Major Awards for 2024 CARILEC Lineworkers Rodeo

April 24, 2024

(CARILEC Press release) Wednesday, April 24, 2024 – After three days of activities, including safety training, hosting of a Seminar and Exhibition, showcasing the latest technologies and tools in the power line segment of the industry, fun exercises and competitive activities in Antigua, the British Virgin Islands Electricity Corporation (BVIEC), and the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) secured the top titles in the 2024 CARILEC Line workers Rodeo.

The CARILEC Lineworkers Rodeo was organized in conjunction with the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) and held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, on Sunday, 21 April 2024. The Rodeo activities were conducted in two categories: Apprentices, which are lineworkers who have less than 4 years of experience, and Experienced line workers, who have 4 years or more of experience. Despite heavy rains bringing the games to an abrupt end, the British Virgin Islands Electricity Corporation (BVIEC) was able to retain the title of Best Experienced Team for the second consecutive year, and Kishawn Hobson from NEVLEC captured the title of Best Apprentice.

Now in its sixth year, the CARILEC Lineworkers Rodeo is a key aspect of the Association’s disaster management strategy and builds greater resilience in the electricity industry by providing a live simulation testing ground where Lineworkers from around the region can apply the knowledge gained through various capacity building activities and through their experience in the field, to strengthen their ability to maintain the transmission and distribution network and restore the electrical supply quickly and safely. Lineworkers specialize in the installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical lines and equipment. These highly trained professionals play a crucial role in ensuring the safe and reliable transmission of electricity from power plants to homes, businesses, and communities, and in the restoration of electricity after a natural disaster.

The Rodeo also provides the public with an opportunity to gain a first-hand view of the work of Line workers. As part of its mandate to improve collaboration and knowledge sharing among its members, CARILEC provides regular training and conference opportunities for Lineworkers, as well as employees in other fields, at various levels within utilities.

The full list of winners for the CARILEC Lineworkers Rodeo are as follows:

Best Experienced Team

1 st Place – British Virgin Islands Electricity Company (BVIEC)

Place – British Virgin Islands Electricity Company (BVIEC) 2 nd Place – Saint Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC)

Place – Saint Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) 3rd Place – Nevis Electricity Company (NEVLEC)

Best Apprentice

1 st Place – Kishawn Honson, Nevis Electricity Company (NEVLEC)

Place – Kishawn Honson, Nevis Electricity Company (NEVLEC) 2 nd Place – Shoy Matthe, Antigua Public Utilities Authority

Place – Shoy Matthe, Antigua Public Utilities Authority 3rd Place – Joesh Marquis, Saint Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC)

Winners of Other Challenges

3 Phase HV Cutout Installation Experienced – Saint Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC)

– Saint Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) HV Fuse link Changeout Apprentices – Joesh Marquis, Saint Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC)

– Joesh Marquis, Saint Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) 3 Phase Pin and Insulator Changeout – Experienced – British Virgin Islands Electricity Company (BVIEC)

– British Virgin Islands Electricity Company (BVIEC) 1 Phase Deadend Changeout – Apprentices – Joesh Marquis, Saint Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC)

– Joesh Marquis, Saint Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) 3 Phase Earth Installation – Experienced – British Virgin Islands Electricity Company (BVIEC)

– British Virgin Islands Electricity Company (BVIEC) 1 Phase Earth Installation – Apprentices – Dan Paul, Antigua Public Utilities Authority

– Dan Paul, Antigua Public Utilities Authority Hurtman Rescue – Experienced – Saint Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC)

– Saint Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) Hurtman Rescue – Apprentices – Shad Haynes, Barbados Light & Power Company Limited

Sponsors of the 2024 CARILEC Lineworkers Rodeo include Domino High Voltage, Buckingham Manufacturing, Tim Self Powerline Safety & Training, and Pro Consulting Group.