CARIBBEAN YOUTH MAKING HISTORY IN 2026! YOUNG REGIONAL ACHIEVERS WIN INTERNATIONAL GOLD, SILVER AND BRONZE AS THEIR TALENTS CAPTURE GLOBAL ATTENTION!

From Jamaica’s historic WorldSkills gold and Barbados’ first-ever WorldSkills medal to Haiti’s triumph in Paris, young Caribbean innovators, writers, engineers, debaters and artists are proving that the region’s talent belongs on the world stage!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | REGIONAL NEWS & SPECIAL FEATURE | Saturday, November 7, 2026

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS AND NEVIS — Across the Caribbean, an extraordinary generation of young achievers is writing a powerful new chapter in the region’s history.

From international technology competitions in China and robotics challenges in South Korea to prestigious academic contests, artistic exhibitions and public-speaking stages in Europe, Caribbean youth are demonstrating remarkable talent, determination and ambition.

And the world is taking notice.

A social media feature published by CDM Caribbean (@cdmcaribbean), highlighting young achievers from 15 Caribbean nations and territories, has brought renewed attention to outstanding accomplishments recorded during 2026.

The initiative celebrates a generation whose achievements extend far beyond traditional sporting success, highlighting excellence in science, engineering, literature, technology, public speaking, creative arts and innovation.

Times Caribbean reviewed the featured accomplishments and cross-checked several against official competition results, university announcements, government statements and regional news reports.

The findings tell an inspiring story.

JAMAICA MAKES HISTORY WITH FIRST WORLDSKILLS GOLD

Among the standout achievements is that of 23-year-old Brandon Brown of Jamaica, whose performance at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 earned his country a historic gold medal.

Brown competed in Optoelectronic Technology, a highly specialised field combining light-based and electronic systems used in advanced manufacturing, telecommunications and other modern industries.

Official WorldSkills results confirm that Brown shared gold-medal honours with South Korea’s Yu Yechan.

The achievement marks a historic breakthrough for Jamaica in international technical and vocational skills competition, demonstrating the country’s ability to develop expertise in demanding emerging technologies. WorldSkills +1

BARBADOS CELEBRATES ITS FIRST WORLDSKILLS MEDAL

Barbados also secured a place in the record books through Khajon Albert, who captured bronze in Intelligent Security Technology at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

Albert’s achievement represented Barbados’ first medal at the international competition.

Competing against specialists from several countries, he demonstrated expertise in modern electronic security systems, a field that includes surveillance technology, alarms, access control and integrated security solutions.

The Barbados Broadcasting Corporation confirmed the historic achievement on September 27, while the official WorldSkills results listed Albert as the bronze medallist with a score of 703 points.

His success has also helped draw attention to the importance of technical and vocational education in preparing Caribbean youth for future employment opportunities. Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation +2

HAITI’S ABIGAÏL ALEXANDRE CAPTURES PARIS WITH THE POWER OF HER VOICE

In one of the year’s most inspiring achievements, 21-year-old Abigaïl Alexandre, from Jacmel, Haiti, won the international final of the Eloquentia 2026 public-speaking competition in France.

The final took place on March 25 at La Seine Musicale in Paris, where Alexandre distinguished herself through persuasive speaking, strong argumentation and expressive delivery.

Her victory made her the first Haitian winner of the competition’s international final.

The Haitian Ministry of Culture and Communication officially congratulated Alexandre on March 26, describing her achievement as a moment of national pride.

Her homecoming received official recognition, and the Haitian government subsequently announced support for her law studies.

For a young woman from Jacmel, the achievement represented far more than winning a competition. It demonstrated the international reach of Caribbean voices, ideas and intellectual talent. Gouvernement de la République d’Haïti +2

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES: 13-YEAR-OLD WRITER EARNS COMMONWEALTH RECOGNITION

At just 13 years old, Quizron Williams of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has earned international recognition through the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition.

Williams, a student of St. Vincent Grammar School and resident of Dickson, received a Silver Award in the 2026 competition.

According to iWitness News, the young writer distinguished himself among a record 53,840 entries.

His submission explored Caribbean cultural identity through local food, traditions and the experience of welcoming someone from another Commonwealth country.

The award is particularly impressive given that Quizron balanced his writing with regular schoolwork and athletics.

His achievement provides another encouraging example of how Caribbean students can compete internationally through literature and creative expression. iWitness News +1

BAHAMAS: YOUNG FEMALE INNOVATORS WIN GOLD AND SILVER IN LONDON

A team of six young women representing FEM STEM Bahamas earned two prestigious awards at the International Greenwich Olympiad in London.

The team captured gold in STEM Presentation and silver in the Environment category.

Their award-winning project, SmartSteps, is a technology-enhanced mobility cane designed to improve independence and safety for people with visual impairments.

The students were Sanaa Clarke, Amelia Hepburn, Karis Moss, Amerie Pinder, Marena Strachan and Staria Wallace.

Their achievement shows how Caribbean students are developing practical technological solutions to everyday challenges.

The project also highlights the growing role of young Caribbean women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The Tribune +1

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: UNIVERSITY ROVER TEAM EARNS THREE NASA AWARDS

Students from the Instituto Tecnológico de Santo Domingo, commonly known as INTEC, delivered another outstanding performance at NASA’s 2026 Human Exploration Rover Challenge.

The institution’s Apolo 27 team secured three awards: Industry STEM Engagement, Social Media and Team Spirit.

NASA’s official competition results confirm all three honours.

The university reported that its 28-member team developed a lightweight rover weighing approximately 126 pounds, demonstrating its engineering capabilities in challenges designed around simulated planetary exploration.

The three 2026 awards brought the team’s reported total to 15 honours over seven years of participating in the competition.

Their success demonstrates how Caribbean universities are helping prepare students for advanced engineering, aerospace technology and scientific research. NASA +1

BELIZE: YOUNG ARTISTS SHINE AMONG MORE THAN 60,000 INTERNATIONAL ENTRIES

Belize earned international attention when two young artists received medals at the 57th World School Children’s Art Exhibition in Taiwan.

Isabella Emma Waldman, of St. Catherine Academy, received a silver medal, while Sanjana Moolchandani, of Belize Elementary School, earned bronze.

The international exhibition attracted more than 60,000 entries from 43 countries.

Two additional Belizean students, Samar Bathija and Kushan Thadhani, received Excellence Awards.

The achievements were celebrated during an October 22 recognition event hosted by Taiwan’s ambassador to Belize.

Their success illustrates the value of nurturing creativity and artistic talent alongside traditional academic subjects. Belize Live News +2

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: KENNEDY VALLEY LEADS FATIMA COLLEGE TO DEBATING GLORY

Trinidad and Tobago celebrated an impressive academic victory through Kennedy Valley, captain of the Fatima College debating team.

Fatima College won the 2026 International Reparation Debate Competition, organised through the University of the West Indies’ Centre for Reparation Research.

The competition involved 36 secondary schools from the Caribbean and the United Kingdom.

Valley was named Overall Best Debater and also received Grand Final Best Debater, Most Outstanding Male Debater and the Director’s Award.

The final took place on April 22 at UWI’s Regional Headquarters in Jamaica, where Fatima College emerged victorious over Clarendon College.

The performance demonstrated exceptional preparation, research, public speaking and critical-thinking abilities, giving Trinidad and Tobago another important moment of academic distinction. UWI Global Campus +1

CAYMAN ISLANDS: ROBOTICS TEAM EARNS GOLD AND BRONZE IN SOUTH KOREA

The Cayman Islands National Robotics Team delivered an outstanding showing at the 2026 FIRST Global Challenge in Incheon, South Korea.

Competing in an international event involving teams from nearly 190 countries, Cayman Islands students earned gold in the FG Innovator Award category.

They also received bronze as members of a multinational alliance in the tournament finals, alongside China, Turkmenistan and Türkiye.

The competition challenged young engineers and innovators to design, build and operate robots while working with students from different countries.

FIRST Global’s official results confirm both achievements.

For the Cayman Islands, the recognition represents another important milestone in youth robotics, technology and international STEM competition. FIRST Global +1

BEYOND THE MEDALS: A POWERFUL MESSAGE FOR CARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT

What makes these achievements especially significant is their diversity.

These young Caribbean achievers have excelled in fields that are central to the region’s future: cybersecurity, intelligent security systems, robotics, engineering, literature, environmental innovation, public speaking and the creative arts.

Their stories also challenge the notion that Caribbean excellence should be measured primarily through success in athletics and entertainment.

While the region continues to celebrate its outstanding sporting and cultural ambassadors, these accomplishments offer another perspective on Caribbean talent.

The next generation of engineers, researchers, innovators, educators, entrepreneurs and creative professionals is already demonstrating its capabilities.

And many are doing so before completing their formal education.

For Caribbean governments, educational institutions and private-sector organisations, these achievements provide a strong argument for sustained investment in youth development, scholarship opportunities, technical training, modern laboratories, creative programmes and international competition participation.

A talented student should not have to leave the Caribbean permanently to find meaningful opportunities to apply that talent.

Building pathways from education to employment, enterprise and research will be essential if the region is to benefit fully from the next generation’s achievements.

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS: WHO SHOULD REPRESENT THE FEDERATION?

The CDM Caribbean feature also opens an important conversation about young achievers throughout the wider Caribbean, including St. Kitts and Nevis.

Across the Federation, talented young people continue to distinguish themselves in academics, athletics, creative arts, entrepreneurship and other disciplines.

Their contributions also deserve recognition.

As the region celebrates the successes of these young international award winners, there is an opportunity for media organisations, schools, community groups and national institutions to identify and celebrate more emerging talent.

Because recognition matters.

It encourages young people to continue striving for excellence, helps inspire others and reminds communities that Caribbean success stories are being written every day.

Times Caribbean congratulates the young achievers highlighted in the CDM Caribbean feature and the many other outstanding young people representing the region internationally.

From Shanghai to Paris, London to Taiwan, and South Korea to the NASA competition stage, the message is clear:

The Caribbean is producing world-class talent. And its next generation is already making its mark.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Celebrating Caribbean Excellence, Inspiring the Next Generation.