FROM GOVERNMENT ROAD, NEVIS TO DOCTORAL EXCELLENCE: DR. LESLEY GERALD-KORAM EMERGES AS A LEADING NURSE EDUCATOR IN NEW YORK

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

The Caribbean diaspora continues to make remarkable strides on the global stage, and one proud daughter of Nevis is now earning recognition for her outstanding contributions to healthcare leadership, nursing education, and mentorship in the United States.

Dr. Lesley Gerald-Koram, PhD, MSN, RNC-OB, has built an impressive and inspiring career rooted in compassion, discipline, academic excellence, and a deep commitment to shaping the future of nursing. Now serving as a Nurse Education Manager at the renowned Mount Sinai Health System in New York, Dr. Gerald-Koram stands as a shining example of Caribbean resilience and achievement in one of the world’s most demanding healthcare environments.

Beyond her leadership role at Mount Sinai, Dr. Gerald-Koram also serves as an Adjunct Professor for the Phillips School of Nursing, Berkeley College, and Eastern International College, where she educates and mentors undergraduate nursing students in Obstetrics Nursing and Medical-Surgical Nursing. Her impact extends far beyond hospital walls, as she continues to help prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals through evidence-based teaching, clinical guidance, and professional mentorship.

Throughout her distinguished nursing career, Dr. Gerald-Koram has held several leadership positions, including Assistant Nurse Manager and other supervisory and educational roles that reflect her unwavering commitment to patient-centered care, staff development, and clinical excellence.

Her academic journey is equally extraordinary.

Originally born in Cudjoe Head, Montserrat, Dr. Gerald-Koram later migrated to Government Road, Nevis, where she continued her education at Charlestown Primary School, Charlestown Secondary School, and the Nevis Sixth Form College. From humble Caribbean beginnings to the upper ranks of healthcare leadership in New York, her story represents determination, sacrifice, and perseverance at the highest level.

Most recently, Dr. Gerald-Koram achieved another major milestone by earning her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Nursing Education from Liberty University, further cementing her dedication to advancing the nursing profession and improving healthcare education.

Her educational accomplishments also include a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Walden University, demonstrating years of sustained academic and professional excellence.

According to her professional profile, Dr. Gerald-Koram’s experience spans multiple respected healthcare institutions, including Mount Sinai Health System, Morris Heights Health Center, Northwell Health, and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. Her career progression reflects years of service, leadership, and continuous growth in both clinical and academic settings.

Many across St. Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, and the wider Caribbean diaspora are now celebrating Dr. Gerald-Koram’s achievements as a powerful reminder of the global impact Caribbean nationals continue to make in healthcare, education, and public service.

Her journey from Government Road, Nevis to becoming a doctoral-level nurse educator and healthcare leader in New York serves as an inspiration to young people throughout the Federation and across the Caribbean region — proving that with faith, perseverance, discipline, and hard work, extraordinary accomplishments are possible regardless of where one begins.

As healthcare systems worldwide continue to evolve and face increasing challenges, Caribbean-born professionals like Dr. Lesley Gerald-Koram are helping lead the way through education, mentorship, innovation, and compassionate leadership.