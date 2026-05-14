GOVERNMENT CALLS FOR MEDICINAL CANNABIS TECHNICAL EXPERTS MONTHS AFTER AG WARNS FULL LEGALIZATION COULD “CRIPPLE” SKN BANKING SYSTEM

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

The has launched a public call for qualified professionals and stakeholders to serve on a Technical Committee for the proposed adoption of Medicinal Cannabis Standards — a move that comes just weeks after Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Hon. Garth Wilkin, publicly declared in Parliament that full cannabis legalization is not currently feasible for St. Kitts and Nevis because of potentially devastating international financial consequences.

The Bureau’s announcement signals that despite the Government’s warnings about the dangers tied to broader legalization, authorities are continuing efforts to establish a regulated medicinal cannabis framework under tightly controlled standards and international compliance mechanisms.

In the public notice, the Bureau invited experts in agriculture and cultivation, laboratory testing, public health, pharmacology, regulatory compliance, and business operations to help shape what officials described as a “safe, responsible, and well-regulated medicinal cannabis industry” in the Federation.

However, the timing of the initiative has sparked growing public discussion, especially following statements delivered by Attorney General Wilkin in the National Assembly on March 31, 2026, where he cautioned that full legalization of cannabis could place St. Kitts and Nevis at serious risk of losing access to critical correspondent banking relationships.

“What that means is that if we were to legalize, our corresponding banking relationships would almost come to an end,” Mr. Wilkin warned during his parliamentary address.

The Attorney General explained that St. Kitts and Nevis remains bound by international treaties and financial regulations that restrict full legalization for non-medicinal and non-religious purposes. According to him, the Federation’s banking sector remains deeply dependent on international financial systems tied to the United States and Europe, where cannabis remains illegal under federal or international frameworks.

“So if you were to make money from cannabis in Saint Kitts and Nevis, and those countries were, those banks were to realize that anybody in Saint Kitts and Nevis could legally make money from cannabis, they would cut off our banking system from the International Finance System,” the Attorney General stated.

Mr. Wilkin further stressed that such a development could cause “irreparable harm” to the country’s banking system, potentially affecting international commerce, foreign transactions, remittances, and broader economic stability.

Against that backdrop, the Government has instead focused on what it describes as a carefully structured and internationally compliant cannabis framework centered around religious freedoms, freedom of conscience protections, decriminalization measures, and the possible development of a tightly regulated medicinal cannabis sector.

“The New Cannabis regime legalizes religious and freedom of conscience, cultivation, possession and use of cannabis,” Mr. Wilkin explained, while emphasizing that constitutional protections surrounding religious freedoms formed a major part of the reform process.

Now, with the Bureau of Standards actively seeking technical committee members to guide medicinal cannabis standards adoption, observers say the Government appears to be attempting to walk a delicate line between economic opportunity, public health regulation, constitutional reform, and international financial survival.

The proposed standards are expected to guide areas including cultivation, processing, laboratory testing, product quality, distribution systems, and regulatory oversight. Officials say the initiative is intended to align St. Kitts and Nevis with regional and international best practices while ensuring consumer safety and institutional oversight.

Still, questions remain in the public domain about how far the Federation can realistically advance a medicinal cannabis industry while maintaining the strict international banking and treaty obligations highlighted by the Attorney General himself.

For now, the Government appears committed to pursuing a cautious and technically regulated approach — one designed to avoid triggering the financial fallout that officials say could accompany full-scale legalization.

Interested professionals have until May 29, 2026, to apply to serve on the Technical Committee.