FOUR SKN SAILORS SELECTED TO REPRESENT ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AT CARIBBEAN DINGHY CHAMPIONSHIP IN ANTIGUA

Basseterre, St. Kitts – October 21, 2025 — The St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association (SKNSA) has proudly announced that four of its promising sailors will represent the Federation at the prestigious Caribbean Dinghy Championship (CDC), scheduled for October 24–26, 2025, in English Harbor, Antigua.

The event—sanctioned by the Caribbean Sailing Association (CSA)—will feature elite sailors from across the region competing in multiple classes including Optimist, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7, Topper Fusion (double-handed), and RS Venture (adaptive sailing). A pre-practice race will take place on October 23.

Representing St. Kitts and Nevis will be:

Amadi Byron-Hendrickson (NASC) – ILCA 7

– ILCA 7 Melroy Henry (NASC) – ILCA 6

– ILCA 6 Abhijith Srinivasan (NASC) – ILCA 4

– ILCA 4 Greyson Burrell (SKYC) – Optimist

These athletes earned their places after stellar performances at the SKN National Dinghy Championships, held July 5–6, 2025. The SKNSA says the team’s participation underscores its ongoing mission to develop local talent, strengthen racing tactics, and foster teamwork, friendship, and life-skills through competitive sailing.

SKNSA President and coach Nicholas Dupre extended gratitude to supporters, sponsors, and partnering clubs—the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center (NASC) and the St. Kitts Yacht Club (SKYC)—for making the trip possible. He emphasized that exposure to international regattas like this will inspire the Federation’s youth and elevate sailing standards across both islands.

The SKNSA expressed full confidence in the national team, stating that with determination and continued support, St. Kitts and Nevis will make waves on the regional sailing stage.