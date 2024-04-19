Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas Meets with St. Kitts and Nevis Students in Morocco

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas recently convened a meeting with St. Kitts and Nevis students studying in Morocco. The gathering took place at the Embassy in Barat, where Minister Douglas had the opportunity to interact face-to-face with the students.Expressing his enthusiasm about the meeting, Minister Douglas shared insights on his social media platform, highlighting the importance of such engagements. He encouraged nationals to seize every opportunity to further their educational journey and expand their knowledge.Accompanying Minister Douglas was His Excellency Ian Queely, adding significance to the event. Minister Douglas hinted at forthcoming good news or interesting developments, promising to keep the public updated.The meeting underscores the government’s commitment to supporting and engaging with citizens abroad, fostering connections, and providing avenues for educational and personal growth. Such interactions are vital for nurturing a sense of community and ensuring the well-being and success of St. Kitts and Nevis nationals worldwide.