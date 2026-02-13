LEAKED MEMO CALLS FOR OPPOSITION ALLIANCE

Former PAM Chairman Ambassador Sydney Lionel Osborne Calls for PAM–PLP–NRP Alliance for upcoming elections

A leaked memorandum dated February 4, 2026, authored by Former PAM Chairman Ambassador Lionel Sidney Osborne of Boyds Project, is now sending tremors through the political establishment of St. Kitts and Nevis. Addressed directly to the political leaders of the (PAM), the (PLP), and the (NRP), the memo lays out a blunt, data-driven argument: contest separately in the next general election and guarantee another Labour/CCM victory.

The memo is not emotional rhetoric. It is arithmetic. And its calculations are politically explosive.

The Central Thesis: Unity or Perish

Osborne, who states he was directly involved in negotiations leading up to the 2015 Unity coalition victory, argues that the opposition’s only viable path forward is a reunified electoral arrangement similar to the Team Unity configuration that governed between 2015 and 2022.

His message is clear:

“Winning elections is a numbers game.”

The memo contends that repeating the fragmented strategy of 2022 will mathematically deliver another five years to the governing ** and the (CCM) alliance.

The Numbers That Cannot Be Ignored

Osborne meticulously lists vote counts from the 2022 general elections across key constituencies. The pattern is consistent:

St. Christopher 1

Labour: 1571

PAM: 557

PLP: 510

Combined PAM + PLP: 1067

Margin: 504

To win, the combined opposition would need just 252 additional votes.

St. Christopher 2

Labour/ULP: 1846

PAM: 737

PLP: 707

Combined: 1444

Margin: 402

Again, a unified slate plus a modest swing would flip the seat.

St. Christopher 3

Labour: 1747

Combined PAM/PLP: 1020

Margin: 727

Here, unity alone is insufficient; vote conversion from Labour supporters is essential.

St. Christopher 4

Labour: 1269

Combined: 1054

Margin: 215

This seat is structurally competitive under unity.

St. Christopher 8

Labour: 2950

Combined: 1372

Margin: 1578

A heavy Labour stronghold — yet even here, Osborne’s math shows the theoretical break-even point.

On Nevis, the margins are even tighter:

Nevis 11

NRP: 1113

CCM/MRM: 1194

Margin: 81

Just 41 votes separate defeat from victory.

The Strategic Implication

The memo does not merely argue for cooperation; it frames unity as a moral obligation.

Osborne asserts that if PAM and PLP contest separately, “the Federation will be doomed to a further five years of hardship.” He urges party leaders to “diminish party paramountcy” and respond to what he calls “the cries of the people.”

Politically, this is a direct challenge to ego, pride, and long-standing party rivalries.

The memo acknowledges internal resistance — “chatter from members and supporters” — but dismisses it as strategically self-defeating.

Turnout: The Hidden Variable

Perhaps the most consequential statistic cited is voter turnout.

Osborne notes that less than 60% of registered voters participated in 2022. He contends that a turnout exceeding 75% historically favours the opposition.

If accurate, this transforms the electoral battlefield from persuasion to mobilization.

The implication is stark:

Unity consolidates votes.

Mobilization expands the base.

Fragmentation guarantees defeat.

The Halcyon Years Argument

Osborne invokes the 2015–2022 period as a stabilizing era, arguing that the unity experiment was “interrupted” rather than rejected.

This framing attempts to recast the 2022 defeat not as ideological repudiation but as structural fragmentation.

It is a subtle but powerful reframing:

Not that the coalition failed — but that disunity doomed it.

What This Means for 2026

If early elections are called in 2026, as many anticipate, this memo could become a defining strategic document.

Three scenarios emerge:

Separate Contests – Labour/CCM retain structural advantage. Partial Accommodation – Tactical seat-sharing in swing constituencies. Full Electoral Pact – A revived unified slate across St. Kitts and Nevis.

Each carries risks:

Unity may alienate die-hard partisan loyalists.

Separation guarantees vote splitting.

Negotiations could fracture internal party cohesion.

The Political Earthquake Beneath the Surface

This memo is not merely a suggestion. It is an intervention.

By leaking into the public domain, it places pressure squarely on the leaders of PAM, PLP, and NRP to respond.

Silence could be interpreted as refusal.

Acceptance would require historic compromise.

Osborne closes with a stark warning:

“Ladies and gentlemen, the ball is in your court.”

The Broader Question

Beyond arithmetic lies a deeper political reality:

Is the electorate demanding unity — or renewal?

Do voters want a return to the 2015 coalition model?

Or do they seek an entirely new political architecture?

The memo assumes that anti-government sentiment can be aggregated into a unified bloc. But modern electorates are more complex, less tribal, and more issue-driven than in previous cycles.

Unity may solve math.

It does not automatically solve messaging.

Conclusion: A Defining Moment

The leaked memorandum has reframed the conversation ahead of the next general election. It has moved the debate from ideology to arithmetic, from personality to probability.

Its central argument is brutally simple:

Split, and lose. Unite, and compete.

Whether party leaders heed that warning may determine not just who governs in 2026 — but whether coalition politics in St. Kitts and Nevis enters a new era or collapses under the weight of unresolved rivalry.

For now, the numbers are on the table.