**The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis faces a critical juncture as Phillipe Martinez emerges as an existential threat. Now, more than ever, unity is paramount as all parties implicated in this orchestrated shakedown must rally together for a common defense. At stake is not just the reputation, but the very economic stability of the nation.Those aligning with Martinez, whether Prime Ministers or Premiers, risk prioritizing self-interest over the welfare of the country. Martinez’s strategy relies on sowing division and conquering, with the ultimate victor being Martinez himself. Prime Minister Drew is urged not to capitulate under the false belief that Martinez will show mercy. Martinez’s agenda knows no bounds, and he cares little about the collateral damage he inflicts along the way.In this pivotal moment, the Federation must stand united against the looming threat posed by Phillipe Martinez. Anything less jeopardizes not only the integrity of the nation but also its future prosperity.