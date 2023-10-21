Explosive EU Report Unearths St. Kitts & Nevis CBI Passport Scandal: PM Dr. Terrance Drew Under Scrutiny

A bombshell EU report has cast a glaring spotlight on St. Kitts and Nevis, revealing the sale of over 36,000 passports through their high-profile Platinum Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. Alarming concerns have been raised, particularly over the issuance of passports to Russian and Chinese nationals, despite international sanctions.Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew now finds at the epicenter of this storm, facing a barrage of questions. Foremost among them: how many Russian passports has he personally endorsed, in direct defiance of international sanctions prompted by the Ukraine War?The fallout has been swift and severe. Scores of Russian and Chinese CBI applicants, now passport holders, have united in a petition demanding refunds for their substantial investments. Shockingly, some have yet to receive their passports, despite having paid in full. With documents being deactivated, legal action against the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party administration, led by PM Drew, looms ominously.This unprecedented scandal has ignited a firestorm of debate about the integrity of CBI programmes, emphasizing the urgent need for robust oversight. The future of these disillusioned investors, and the reputation of the nation, now hangs in the balance.